EXCLUSIVE: Ciara Miller Reveals What She Wishes Was Shown on ‘Summer House’ & Talks Having Boundaries in Season 9

“Summer House” star Ciara Miller made her New York Fashion Week debut at the Raising Cane’s Fall Collection Fashion Show, held at the restaurant’s Times Square location on September 10.

In between showing off her modeling skills while wearing items from Raising Cane’s new retail collection, “Western Ballad,” Miller spoke on an exclusive press conference panel, where Heavy was in attendance, about what she wishes fans saw on the Bravo series, her career, the upcoming 9th season of “Summer House,” and her partnership with Raising Cane’s.

Ciara Miller Shared What She Wished Fans Could See on ‘Summer House’

During the press conference panel, Heavy asked Miller if there was something she wished fans could see that has not been shown on “Summer House.” She shared she would like scenes to be filmed at her apartment with her cat, Jasper.

“My building won’t let me film. So probably more of Jasper. I would, you know, love to feature him some more, but, you know, I’ll just post him on my Instagram,” said Miller.

She noted that her castmate Amanda Batula and her husband, Kyle Cooke, have featured their dogs, Reese and Ryder, on “Summer House.” In addition, she referenced that Paige DeSorbo recently announced she got a cat named Daphne.

Miller said she would like “Summer House” viewers to see “all the interactions between our animals.”

In addition, she wants more scenes featuring her spending time with Batula and DeSorbo to air on the Bravo series.

“Probably more of our bedtime, also, between me, Amanda, and Paige, because why not?” said Miller.

Ciara Miller Discussed Navigating the Upcoming 9th Season of ‘Summer House’

During the Raising Cane’s NYFW event, Miller was asked to compare her experience filming “Summer House” season 9 to shooting the show’s 8th season, which premiered in early 2024. As fans are aware, Miller had a romance with her castmate, West Wilson, in season 8. Wilson, who is also a season 9 cast member, decided he did not want a committed relationship with Miller before filming the season 8 reunion.

“Honestly, I think that this summer, well, it’s like my fifth summer in the house, which is insane. I feel like it was just yesterday that I was like brand new to this group,” said Miller who began starring in the series in 2020. “But I feel like now I’m kind of like, like I’m not, these people aren’t going anywhere. Like I can’t get rid of them, they can’t get rid of me. I feel so much more comfortable in the house and I feel like I’ve grown up in this house almost.”

She went on to say that she “just feel so much more comfortable with [herself] and with the house.”

“I don’t feel bad for making boundaries,” continued Miller. “I don’t feel bad for, like, expressing the way that I feel. And honestly, I’m genuinely being myself and keeping it real. And if you don’t like it, if they don’t like it, it’s whatever. It’s like what I have to do to like protect myself but also move forward and also just like function and be who I am. So honestly, just being unapologetically me this season and rolling with all the punches.”

Ciara Miller Shared What She Would Like Viewers to Know About Her

Miller also shared that she would like “Summer House” viewers to know she is “sensitive” and “a cry baby.”

“I’m so sensitive. I think sometimes — well I think maybe I don’t know that was maybe seen last summer — but I am a tough lover, but for a reason,” said Miller.

She teased that fans will better understand her behavior in the show’s upcoming 9th season.

“I think that will like unfold more and make more sense this season. Like people getting to see me and I get to peel back layers a little bit on like why I’m a tough lover, why I take my friendship so seriously and relationship so seriously. And your friends are truly the family that you get to pick. And so that’s something that I never want to take for granted,” said Miller.

Ciara Miller Opened up About Managing Her Career as a Reality Television Star, a Nurse, & a Model

Miller opened up about how she has managed to have a career in the reality television space while modeling and working as a nurse. She stated that she is “so tired” because of her career.

In addition, Miller suggested she does not plan to quit nursing.

“I love my nursing career. I don’t want to lose that, so I feel like it’s important to me, I’m trying to maintain it,” said the 28-year-old.

In addition, she stated that she has been working as a model in New York City for a year.

“I’m like a year in so far in New York City, like being signed here. And I’m so grateful, thankful, and just like, trying to take every opportunity as it comes. And so, I’m in my 20s,” said Miller. “I feel like your 20s is for juggling balancing, so like why not? I’m trying to like stretch myself as thin as possible. And honestly, just, turn over every stone in New York and while I’m here. And yeah, honestly, just do everything while I can.”

Miller also quipped that her busy life is the reason “Summer House” viewers often see her lounging in bed with DeSorbo and Batula.

Ciara Miller Shared Why She Partnered With Raising Cane’s

During the Raising Cane’s Fall Collection Fashion Show event, Miller shared why she partnered with Raising Cane’s. Miller said she believes Raising Cane’s “has some of the best food ever.” In addition, she felt the brand’s chic workwear and cowboy-inspired “Western Ballad” line was a great fit for her personal style.

“This is the perfect partnership – Cane’s has the best food ever. My go-to order is a Box Combo and Coke, it doesn’t get much better than that. The ‘Western Ballad’ line is totally my vibe. Put on some boots and you’re good to go,” said Miller.