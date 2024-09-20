EXCLUSIVE: Craig Conover Talks New Spritz Society Release & Being Open About His Relationship With Paige DeSorbo

“Southern Charm” star Craig Conover collaborated with the spritzer brand Spritz Society, owned by Ben Soffer, Claudia Oshry, and Jackie Oshry, to launch the new flavor, Lemon Iced Tea, on September 17th.

In an exclusive email interview, Conover shared why he decided to partner with Spritz Society and how he came up with the new flavor. In addition, he spoke about his new restaurant with his “Southern Charm” castmate Austen Kroll and his relationship with “Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo.

Heavy: Why did you want to partner with Spritz Society? How exactly did the collaboration come about?

Craig Conover: I discovered Spritz Society last summer on my way to a Taylor Swift concert and thought they were delicious. I soon found out the brand was founded and owned by friends of mine, Ben Soffer and Claudia Oshry. As I learned more, I was really drawn to the concept and was already a big fan, so it really was a natural progression to get more involved. I became an investor in April and have been working with them to develop my flavor, Lemon Iced Tea, since.

Heavy: Why are you excited for fans to try the new Spritz Society flavor, Lemon Iced Tea?

Craig Conover: Lemon Iced Tea feels so authentically “me.” I wanted to create a flavor that pays tribute to South Carolina, and a flavor I knew my fans would love. We worked so hard to perfect it and it really is the ideal combination of fresh lemon and steeped black tea, with just the right amount of sweetness.

Heavy: How did you come up with this specific flavor?

Craig Conover: This was actually the first flavor I suggested to the Spritz Society team when we started talking about creating my own can, and to be honest, we never really strayed from it. It was inspired by my own love for the classic drink and we all liked the idea of giving it a carbonated twist.

Heavy: What do you like the most about this flavor of Spritz Society?

Craig Conover: How refreshing it is! The balance of zesty lemon and sweet tea is so delicious. This is also the first flavor in the brand’s new larger 12oz can, so the ABV is a bit lower. It’s really sessionable and just the perfect drink for any occasion. Lately, it’s been my go to drink on the golf course.

Heavy: Will the new Spritz Society flavor be available at your and Austen Kroll’s new restaurant, By the Way? If so, do you recommend pairing it with a specific meal at the establishment once it is open?

Craig Conover: Lemon Iced Tea will be available at By The Way. Our menu isn’t finalized just yet, but I’ve been to a few tastings and everything has been amazing. I can certainly say there will be plenty of good pairings for Lemon Iced Tea.

Heavy: How has it been working with Austen to open the new restaurant?

Craig Conover: It’s really fun that we get to be partners in By The Way, along with the great team at Uptown Hospitality. As y’all get to see on TV, me and Austen always seem to be butting heads, but we enjoy getting together. The one place Austen and I have always gotten along is a home town tavern, so we figured why not make one with all our favorite things, including Spritz Society.

Heavy: Has your girlfriend, Paige DeSorbo, tried the Lemon Iced Tea flavor? If so, what does she think?

Craig Conover: Not yet. She was with me the first time I ever tried Spritz Society on the way to the Taylor Swift concert, so I am excited for her to try my flavor.

Heavy: How has your life changed since dating Paige?

Craig Conover: I’ve grown up a lot!

Heavy: Do you ever get frustrated about being asked about your relationship timeline?

Craig Conover: No, I like sharing our lives with everyone, because there are way more people who can relate to us than people realize.

Heavy: Did you have input in designing the cans for the new Spritz Society flavor?

Craig Conover: I did! The team was great about letting me weigh in on colors, logo design and placement, the packaging and everything. I got to be very hands on and couldn’t be happier with the final result.

Heavy: Speaking of designs – are there any upcoming Sewing Down South designs that you can tease for fans?

Craig Conover: We are about to launch our new holiday collection later this fall. The holidays are my favorite time of the year, and this year we’ve got some great returning favorites and several all new designs.

Heavy: Because of the Lemon Iced Tea launch, Spritz Society will be releasing a limited merch collection with a portion of the proceeds going to Hope for the Warriors. Why is this organization important to you?

Craig Conover: Hope for the Warriors is an organization I have been involved with for many years now. It’s an amazing nonprofit that assists veterans, service members and their families by providing support- financial, educational, emotional- and really helps build a community for them. Over 91 cents to every dollar is donated to the cause. I have always had a passion for helping those who have served our country in the military, and I am honored to work with them and help support in any way I can.