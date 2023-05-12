Fans Worry Bravo Show Is Canceled As Its Stars Speak Out

Fans of Bravo’s “Family Karma” were confused and worried when Bravo’s Instagram account shared a list of the shows coming to the network in 2023 and 2024 and the popular reality show was omitted from the list.

“It’s all happening on Bravo,” the Instagram post’s caption stated. The first two photos announced that “The Real Housewives of Miami” season 6 and “Below Deck Down Under” season 2 would both be premiering on Bravo instead of Peacock. The third photo stated, “Also on Bravo in 2023-2024,” along with a long list of shows.

The comments of the post were soon flooded with people wondering why “Family Karma” wasn’t included, with one person writing, “Where is @family.karma ?!?!? This is an emergency!!! I need answers!!!” Another asked, “Family Karma canceled? 😢” “What about #FamilyKarma????” someone else said, as variations of the question filled the comment section.

Some of the stars of “Family Karma” also commented on the post, including Amrit Kapai, who wrote, “I’m here for the comments #familykarma.” Monica Vaswani wrote, “Put us in coach #familykarma.” Bali Chainani wrote, “Namaslay! #familykarma 🙏🏽.”

Many Bravo Shows Will Be Returning in 2023-2024, According to the Post, Although There Were Some Surprising Omissions

Some fans speculated that “Family Karma” might not be canceled as “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” were also not included in the list, and it might just be as they hadn’t filmed new seasons yet.

The list of shows coming in the next two years included the newly premiered spinoff “Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard,” and “Winter House,” although the OG “Summer House” wasn’t included in the list. “Southern Charm” is also on the list while its spinoff “Southern Hospitality” wasn’t mentioned. “Below Deck” and its primary spinoff “Below Deck Med” also made the cut.

“Vanderpump Rules,” which has been the talk of the town for the last two months over the explosive “Scandoval,” also made the list, as did “Dancing Queens, “Project Runway,” “Top Chef,” “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” and “Married to Medicine.” Andy Cohen’s talk show “Watch What Happens Live” will of course be back and RHONY alums Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps will be premiering their new show “Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake.”

As for the Housewives shows coming back, the list included RHOC, RHOBH, RHONY, RHOP, RHOSLC and a second season of RHODubai.

Three Seasons of ‘Family Karma’, a Bravo Show Following the Lives of Indian-American Friends, Have Aired So Far

“Family Karma,” which follows the lives of families who are from India and live in the U.S., has had three successful seasons, with the third season finale airing in February 2023.

The show is described by Bravo TV as “an intimate look at seven Indian-American friends navigating life, love and careers while balancing the cultural traditions and expectations of their traditional parents and grandparents.”

The show featured Kapai, Chainani and Vaswani, as well as Anisha Ramakrishna, Brian Benni, Rish Karam and Vishal Parvani.

