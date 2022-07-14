Fans Criticize Jax Taylor’s Twitter Post About Parenthood

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Jax Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright are parents to a 1-year-old son named Cruz. On July 7, Taylor took to Twitter to share his son’s smartphone habits with his followers.

“I have now reached a point in parenthood where my kid has more apps on my phone than I do,” wrote the 43-year-old.

Taylor uploaded the tweet on his Instagram Stories on July 11. A Reddit user shared a screenshot of the post on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit.

Reddit Users Shared Their Opinions About Jax Taylor’s Tweet

Quite a few commenters shared their opinions on Taylor’s tweet.

“Not to be one of those people, but why is his toddler spending a s*** ton of time on a phone? Aren’t there like 3 million toys on the market to stimulate kids and s***? You’d think with the 40 workout bikes they peddle a year, they’d find a way to work in a sponsored baby deal somehow,” commented a Bravo fan.

“Correct, Jax is absolutely lying. I have an 18 month old. He won’t do anything on the phone except press buttons and the throw it. All I can think is that Jax is saying he has apps on his phone FOR Cruz. But even that is extreme. You might have your baby monitor or Owlet for sleeping, but what other baby apps would Jax have? Jax is stupid,” added another.

“This is actually concerning though. Why is your toddler using your phone so much?” asked a different person.

“The kids 1…… why is he using a phone. This is coming from someone who isn’t against technology but at 1?” shared a commenter.

“He’s leaning in to the only vaguely likeable thing about him- his son,” shared a “Vanderpump Rules” viewer.

“Jax on good parenting: Brag about the fact that. 1. Your kid is a genius and is able to download apps all by himself 😝OR 2. Brag about the fact you have to download apps in order to keep him busy because obviously 🙄 you can’t,” stated a Reddit user.

“How tf does a 1.5 yr old have apps on his phone? what apps? lol asking as someone with a 1.5 yr old,” wrote another.

“As unoriginal as any other person who has parenting as their entire identity… which is like 75% of parents,” chimed in an eighth social media user.

Brittany Cartwright Spoke About Starring on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

During a June 2022 interview on the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast, Cartwright discussed her time on “Vanderpump Rules.” As fans are aware, she began appearing in hit Bravo series during its fourth season. She and Taylor left the show following season 8, which premiered in 2020.

Cartwright shared that she enjoyed being able to travel for the show. The mother of one also noted that she and Taylor got married at the Kentucky Castle during “Vanderpump Rules” season 8.

“I got to have my dream wedding in my Kentucky Castle that I had dreamed of my entire life and I got to share it with everybody how beautiful Kentucky really is. And you know there were a lot of highs and there were a lot of lows but that’s why we were good TV,” stated the former Bravo star.

She then shared that she did sometimes have difficulty filming her relationship with Taylor.

“I mean Jax and I definitely had our relationship problems in the past and I wish that did not happen but that’s part of our story now and you know, you learn from everything that happens in your life and that’s something I definitely grew from and honestly, I feel a lot stronger now because I put myself out there and I made it work and things are so much better for me now,” said Cartwright.

