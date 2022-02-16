Fans Blast Jax Taylor for Referring To Former Co-Star as ‘Family’

“Vanderpump Rules” star Jax Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright have remained close to their former castmate Stassi Schroeder and her husband Beau Clark. As fans are aware, Taylor, Cartwright, Schroeder, and Clark departed the hit Bravo show following its eighth season.

On February 3, Taylor shared an image taken while the couples were at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter located in Universal Studios Hollywood on Twitter. The photo showed Clark holding his daughter, Hartford, and Taylor’s son, Cruz.

“🖤 family 🧙‍♂️,” read the caption of the post.

Reddit Users Commented on Jax Taylor’s Twitter Post

On February 4, a Reddit user shared Taylor’s Twitter upload along with the caption, “Jax has lost his got d*** mind” on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit. Quite a few “Vanderpump Rules” fans flocked to the comments section, with some noting that they found Taylor’s caption referring to Clark as his “family” to be odd, considering that he used to date Schroeder.

“It’s so weird that Stassi & Beau are such good friends with Jax after everything that’s happened between her and him in the past, idc. I know some exes can be civil and remain friends, but Stassi and Jax were the complete opposite of an amicable break up 😂,” wrote one commenter.

“A family that has slept/lied/assaulted each other, stays together,” commented another.

“You know Jax is just prepping to become hartfords step dad one day,” asserted a different person.

“They are incestuous and unhealthy in all matters of their lives. Always putting the group ahead of the needs of the individual. They deserve each other,” shared a “Vanderpump Rules” viewer.

“I don’t think my husband wants to be friends with any dude I b***** in the past period…nor would I ever want him to be…especially not someone as embarrassing as Jax…and I dated guys as embarrassing as Jax…rather lick a turd 🤣🤣🤣,” added another Reddit user.

“Imagine being ‘family’ with your toxic exes husband. And you being toxic, forget about all the s*** you both did together. I would rather eat my own s***, than be mates with my ex and his Mrs and his new kid. Call me emotionally stunted, once you share juices, it’s just weird,” chimed in a sixth Bravo fan.

Some fans commented that they believed Taylor and Schroeder stayed friends because of their shared experience of not being asked back to return for “Vanderpump Rules” season 9.

“I’m sure they bonded after they both got thrown off the show and probably are jealous of the ones still on,” wrote a commenter.

“Those that get cancelled together, stick together,” commented another.

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Spoke About Parenthood in November 2021

During a joint November 2021 interview with Access Hollywood, Taylor and Cartwright spoke about how they have been navigating parenthood since welcoming their son in April 2021. Cartwright asserted that “being parents have been the best thing that’s happened to [them].” Her husband agreed with her, stating, “everything’s been absolutely amazing.”

“We are so fortunate to be able to spend as much time as we do with our kid. Growing up, my dad was at work all the time, so it’s just nice to have a little bit of free time and to be able to be with him,” said the 42-year-old.

While speaking to Access Hollywood, Taylor asserted that he does not miss filming “Vanderpump Rules.” He clarified, however, that he would be interested in starring in a spin-off series that focused on him and his wife raising their son.

“If they were open to do something with my friends that are married, have kids, things like that, something that is a little bit more, I don’t want to say grown up, that’s in the middle of ‘Vanderpump’ and ‘Housewives,'” explained the former Bravo star.

