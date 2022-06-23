Fans Blast Scheana Shay After Announcing New Business

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay and her fiance, Brock Davies, share a 1-year-old daughter named Summer Moon Honey Davies. On June 20, 2022, Shay took to Instagram to share that she had launched a lash line called Viva Verano, which translates to long live summer. The picture showed Shay holding three boxes of her false lashes while tilting her head and looking directly at the camera.

“Ahhhhh! The day is finally here! @vivaveranolashes are NOW available! We have 3 styles… Summer, Moon and Honey! Available to shop now!” wrote Shay in the caption of the post.

Several Bravo stars flocked to the post’s comments section to congratulate Shay on her new business.

“Proud of uuuuu,” wrote former “Summer House” star Hannah Berner.

“gorgeous!! 😍 can’t wait to wear them,” commented Shay’s “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Ariana Madix.

On June 21, a Reddit user uploaded an image of the company’s logo and the picture of Shay with her lashes on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit.

“Scheanas famous lashes,” read the caption of the Reddit post.

Reddit Users Shared Their Opinions on Scheana Shay’s Lash Line

Many Bravo fans shared their opinions on the matter in the comments section.

“Literally no one has have talked about scheanas lashes. Maybe scheana lashing out, but not her lashes,” asserted a commenter.

“I’ve literally never looked at Scheana and thought to myself I wonder what lashes she’s wearing and I’m the type of girl who wears lashes to most special events. The branding is terrible too. I say that as a Latina who understands what the name is, but I don’t get the connection to lashes,” shared a different person.

“Those lashes look like they suck, also why did she pick that picture lol 😂 I’m not trying to be mean but she looks weird af in that. Like that was the best one they got ?! 👀😂😂😂,” stated a Bravo viewer.

Several Reddit users also shared that they had an issue with the appearance of the logo.

“What is that font girl 👀,” wrote a commenter.

“What in the MS Paint h***? Now, I know she can afford to have a professional logo made. I’m sure there are no less than 100 people in her IG comments advertising their graphics businesses. I was going to ask if Brock made that logo for her but it’s spelled correctly so I know he didn’t,” added another.

“This can NOT be the Logo!! What in the Clip Art?!” asked a different person.

“As a Scheana apologist… yikes. The lash lifting in the picture, the f***** amateur font, the fact that there’s absolutely nothing different or special about these lashes … She also just looks straight up BAD in all of these photos. I usually think she’s so pretty so I don’t know what happened but it’s not good,” chimed in a “Vanderpump Rules” fan.

Lala Kent Shared That She Helped Scheana Shay with Her Lash Line

During a June 2022 episode of “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent’s podcast, “Give Them Lala,” she shared that she assisted Shay with choosing her products.

“I got to help her choose like which styles and I told these are the ones that I like but it’s your line so – she has those big beautiful eyes that can handle pretty much any kind of lash. I can’t. I look like a drunk puppet, like one of those dolls where they close their eyes. That’s what I start looking like. So I just gave her my input of what’s working best on my kind of eye, who knows if she took that or not. But I do know that all the styles are amazing,” stated the “Give Them Lala” author.

