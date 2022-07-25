Fans Criticize Katie Maloney & Ariana Madix for Comments About Sandwich Shop

“Vanderpump Rules” stars Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix have partnered to open a sandwich shop called Something About Her. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in July 2022, the castmates briefly discussed the business venture. Maloney spoke about her future plans and seemed to reference filing for divorce from her estranged husband, Tom Schwartz.

“I’m really excited for the unknown, I have been such a planner and not being in control freaks me out a little bit, but kind of not knowing is also really exciting for me right now and being open to so many things, focusing on myself is a huge party, Ariana and I got to open up a sandwich shop, so like that’s a huge thing,” said Maloney.

When Entertainment Tonight reporter, Brice Sander, asked when he can expect to be a Something About Her customer, Madix joked that she can “go home and make you [a sandwich] right now if you want.”

“No it’s like it’s something that when if you were to ask me to write another cocktail book or ask Katie to – it’s so new and different for us that it’s hard to be able to say how long is it going to take because we’ve never done it before but we’re hitting it,” stated the reality television personality.

On July 20, the Entertainment Tonight interview was shared on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit.

“SOH sounds more disorganized than Schwartz & Sandy’s,” read the post’s caption, in reference to Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval’s bar, Schwartz & Sandy’s.

Several Reddit Users Criticized the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars

Several commenters criticized Maloney and Madix’s remarks about their future restaurant.

“Wow that was hard to watch. They got no idea what they are doing,” wrote a commenter.

“Yeah there is no shop, there is nothing to look forward for, this was all just so Katie and Ariana had storylines. It’s been two years,” added another.

“Katie’s been saying the same thing about working on herself since Season 2. The sandwich shop is a storyline. They might as well waitress and bartend at Schwartz & Sandy’s,” shared a different person.

“That sandwich joke in the beginning Ariana was cringe,” asserted a different person.

“Just the way Katie says ‘gotta open a sandwich shop with Ariana!’ makes it seem like a reference to something similar to a joke, which makes me think she threw Ariana under the bus having to answer real questions about their fake business 🥲,” stated a Bravo fan.

“Katie tries so hard to sound like she has stuff going on and is working on herself and, Ariana talked in circles. That was a long winded way of saying ‘We did that for a storyline, but now we have new ones’ (Katie has the divorce and Ariana has a new podcast and the new bar). I’m laughing at Ariama saying ‘It’s like asking me to write a cocktail book or asking Katie to….’. At least it’s honest 🤣🤣🤣,” shared a “Vanderpump Rules” viewer.

“Jesus they are so full of themselves for no reason,” commented a Reddit user.

“I’ve been in PR for years. This makes me cringe. You know these questions will be coming. Prepare!!!!” chimed in an eighth commenter.

Katie Maloney Discussed Something About Her in May 2022

Maloney discussed Something About Her during a May 2022 episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. The “Vanderpump Rules” star shared that she and Madix have “been working with a consulting group, who are amazing and brilliant and they’ve opened up places of their own.”

“We spent a lot of time kind of like really crystallizing the whole vision and just what the whole concept is, it’s called Something About Her, but it’s going to be more than sandwiches. We want it to have its own vibe, its own personality, a little bit of like retail, wine bar, beer bar, but maybe cocktails as well, depending on the space we can get,” said Maloney.

