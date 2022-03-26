Fans Diss Brock Davies for Red Carpet Look

Scheana Shay of “Vanderpump Rules” fame and her fiance Brock Davies attended the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 22, 2022. Shay opted to wear a plunging black velvet mini dress and a pair of neon snakeskin patterned heels. Davies sported a partially unbuttoned textured black shirt and matching pants. He finished off the look with black Creepers and a delicate silver necklace.

On March 23, a Reddit user shared a picture of Shay and Davies at the iHeartRadio event on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit.

“Brock is trying to make a two piece muumuu happen,” read the caption of the post.

Reddit Users Shared Their Opinions on Brock Davies’s Outfit

Several Reddit users flocked to the post’s comments section to share that they had an issue with Davies’s red carpet look.

“I’m so glad I’m not the only one who thought he looked ridiculous!” wrote one commenter.

“His clothing is horrendous. Also, scheana pointing her foot while in heels looks painful. Sometimes I think about how I posted that his bio said he was a ‘farther’ & he changed it lol. So, if you’re reading this, stop wearing these outfits (this and that green one at the engagement party 🙅🏽‍♀️) because it makes you look shorter than you are. You can’t help your height so who cares, but these outfits don’t help. Neither do the rolled up chino pants nor the skinny jeans/anything. That’s my opinion. Thx!” commented a Bravo fan.

“Honestly they both look terrible. Sheana is two toned and wearing a velvet bath robe with heel from 2010 Charlotte Russe. Broke is wearing a pajama night set and can’t brush his hair. He could totally channel Jason Momoa vibes if he even tried a little bit. Or maybe they are both too trash to assemble themselves. Idk. And please I’m no super model but when there’s a special event I can plan my outfit/makeup accordingly. Edit: Broke’s shoes?? I can’t,” added another.

“This guys fit’s are always wrong somehow. Hire a stylist or something.. get a new tailer or get one if you don’t already have one,” chimed in a fourth Reddit user.

“I honestly don’t care if his 2 piece muumuu and Frankenstein shoes are from some big designer….they’re trash,” shared a different person.

Scheana Shay Spoke About Her Relationship With Brock Davies in March 2022

Shay and Davies began dating in 2019. The couple is parents to an 11-month-old daughter named Summer Moon Honey Davies.

During a March 2022 interview with E! News, Shay referenced that she and Davies were introduced to each other in San Diego. She stated that he was unaware that she was a reality television star and was surprised by her social media following.

“We met at an afterparty and then the next morning, he woke up and was like, ‘wait what was that girl’s name I was talking to, like something weird.’ And then he asked one of his friends, he was like, ‘oh that’s Scheana, here’s her Instagram.’ And then he was like who is this girl with her fake million followers. Decided to slid into the DMs, he thought I was some Instagram model with fake followers,” shared Shay.

The mother of one went on to say that Davies messaged her to ask if she would be interested in attending a Los Angeles Rams football game.

“He said, ‘It was nice meeting you last night’ and the next time he was up in L.A., he wanted to take me to a Rams game because he looked at my profile and saw that I liked football. And so I responded and I was like, ‘you know I like that you led with football, I’m a Chargers fan. I’m always down for a football game, so as long as it’s not a home Chargers game let’s do it!’ And then the conversation continued and then he just wouldn’t leave me alone,” stated the “Vanderpump Rules” personality.

