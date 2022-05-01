Fans Drag Jax Taylor for Posting Picture of Designer Shopping Bags

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Jax Taylor and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, exited the hit Bravo series after its eighth season, which premiered in 2020. On April 23, Taylor took to Twitter to share a picture of Fendi and Gucci shopping bags on a counter.

He also included text that read, “when your wife comes home from shopping and you see these bags,” along with a gif of the “Friends” character Rachel Green, portrayed by Jennifer Aniston, looking shocked.

“Men, always be worried when your wife goes shopping and she comes home with these bags,” wrote Taylor in the caption.

The father of one also posted the image to his Instagram Stories.

On April 23, 2022, a Reddit user uploaded a screenshot of Taylor’s Instagram Stories on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit.

“I’m willing to bet these bags were empty and this was just another sad flex from Jax and Brittany,” read the caption of the Reddit post.

Bravo Fans Shared Their Thoughts About Jax Taylor

Several Reddit users flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on Taylor’s social media post.

“Such a ridiculous post by Jax. How freaking insecure can you get?” wrote a commenter.

“It’s just sort of tacky to post pics of designer bags. And in this actual case – I’m kind of embarrassed for them,” shared a different person.

“Brittany just had the Jenny Craig shoot. She’s probably ‘rewarding herself’ with treats (unless this is fake, which is highly likely). Anywho, I wouldn’t begrudge her some paycheck presents if she wasn’t in debt by over $1,000,000. They’re SO bogie is painful,” added a third Bravo fan, in reference to Cartwright’s Jenny Craig sponsorship.

“Well all I see is an impulsive and immature person shopping beyond their means. If the bags weren’t empty. So this is supposed to be impressive or funny? I think people sell these empty shopping bags online,” chimed in a “Vanderpump Rules” viewer.

Another Reddit user mentioned that they had a lavish first birthday party for their son, Cruz, in April 2022.

“THEY ARE DRIVING ME INSANE! First with Cruz’s first birthday and now this and that massive house they still live in. I know they don’t care or even think about things like this but THEY NEED TO SAVE THEIR MONEY! They need to be smart – which I know is something these two could never be mistaken for being – but still. They also need to get real jobs and make money and provide for this family they now have! I know I’m wasting my breath. I just get so angry even though I shouldn’t even care,” shared the social media user.

Brittany Cartwright Celebrated Her Jenny Craig Commercial on Instagram

Cartwright starred in a television commercial for Jenny Craig, which is a weight loss company. In April 2022, the former Bravo personality celebrated the premiere of the commercial on Instagram. The post consisted of a picture and a brief video. The photo showed Cartwright standing in front of a television that was playing the commercial. The clip featured the mother of one watching the advertisement with her husband, son, and friends, including her former “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Kristen Doute.

“I cannot even believe I’m in a commercial!!! All while showing off my hard work! I’m so proud of my journey and how far I’ve come and so so honored to be a part of all of this! I grew up watching these commercials and never in a million years did I think it would be me. 💕 I’m feeling very grateful today and I hope being open and honest about my journey will help others who have struggled with weight loss like I have! #jennycraig #jennycraigpartner,” captioned Cartwright.

