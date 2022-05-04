Fans Drag Scheana Shay After Posting Picture With Ex

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay has been engaged to Brock Davies since 2021. The couple shares a 1-year-old daughter named Summer.

During the weekend of April 29, Shay and Davies were in attendance of the 2022 Stagecoach Festival. Shay uploaded a picture from the three-day festival on her Instagram Stories. The photo featured Davies’ sister, Nicole, fashion stylist, Johauna Deo, and Shay’s ex-boyfriend, Robert “Rob” Parks Valletta, who was featured on “Vanderpump Rules” season 6, which premiered in 2017. Valletta opted to go shirtless and wore a cowboy hat for the event.

Shay seemed to reference that her fiance also likes to forgo wearing shirts, writing, “@robsvalletta doing his best @brock__davies lol.”

On May 1, a Reddit user shared a screenshot of the Instagram Story on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit.

“Still Robsessed,” read the caption.

Bravo Fans Shared Their Opinions on the Photo

Several Bravo fans flocked to the post’s comments section to share their thoughts about the photo. Quite a few commenters noted that they had an issue with Shay comparing Valletta to Davies.

“Comparing your ex to your current 😬,” wrote a commenter.

“What the f*** does she mean ‘doing his best Brock Davies’? Is Rob supposed to be impersonating him? Is Brock the first guy in history to go shirtless with a cowboy hat on?” added another.

“Also, imagine Brock doing this same thing with an ex without Scheana in the photo. You’d be able to hear her vocal fry screaming from LA all the way to Australia,” shared a different person.

“Why is so so embarrassing! She’s comparing her ex who humiliated her in front of millions of people to the father of her child??? What was the reason? WHAT WAS THE REASON?” chimed in a fourth Bravo fan.

Many Reddit users also referenced that Valletta came off cold when he was in a relationship with Shay during “Vanderpump Rules” season 6.

“I can’t imagine being friends with an ex that humiliated me the way Rob did, but I’m not surprised Scheana doesn’t see it that way. Ariana [Madix] said it best in that Scheana’s only requirement for being friends with someone is that they haven’t screwed her over personally in the last 6 months,” commented a social media user.

“Classic Scheana. I wouldn’t expect anything less from the self proclaimed ‘guys girl’ to pretend to be so cool with her exes but have the worst relationships with all her girl friends. Rob humiliated her in from of the only audience that know who Scheana is, but will she ever reconcile with any of the girls?” shared another “Vanderpump Rules” viewer.

Scheana Shay Spoke About Her Relationship With Her Ex-boyfriend in February 2022

During a February 2022 appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Shay spoke about her relationship with Valletta. She claimed that he was not overly affectionate on the show because he was uncomfortable while being filmed. She referenced a scene in the season 6 finale when he ignored her after she flirted with him at a construction site.

“When I watched it back, I was like he could not be more uninterested in me in this moment and now that him and I are friends again, I ask about that moment and he said he was so worried about like his grandparents watching the show and I was so open about sex that he like just shut it down and ignored me,” explained Shay. “It wasn’t like that he didn’t think I was cute and sexy in the moment, but he was like oh my god, there’s cameras and that’s why he wasn’t ever good for the show or good for my lifestyle because he couldn’t be himself.”

She also shared that she, Davies, and Valletta are “all friends.”

