New ‘Summer House’ Clip Has Fans Questioning Stars’ Relationship

“Summer House” stars Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke wed in September 2021. During the months before their nuptials, the couple filmed the hit Bravo show’s sixth season, which will premiere on January 17, 2022.

On January 10, Bravo released a brief clip from the upcoming season. In the preview, Batula called her now-husband numerous times while he was out at a party during the early hours of the morning. After he did not pick up any of her calls, she responded by throwing his toiletries on the bathroom floor. She also packed his luggage and put it outside of the front door. Batula’s housemates Paige DeSorbo and Ciara Miller decided to check in with her. When the “Summer House” stars entered her bedroom, they notice that she was sobbing. She explained that her “biggest fear is that [Cooke] would get so drunk one night, he would cheat on [her] and he wouldn’t even know that it happened.” She then referenced that the entrepreneur admitted to being unfaithful to her while inebriated during the show’s third season.

“Now every time he gets f***ed up, it’s just so like triggering for me,” stated Batula.

On January 10, a Reddit user shared the clip with the caption “Summer House Season Premiere Clip: I know you guys love Kyle/Amanda but I don’t get how they got married” on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit.

Reddit Users Commented on the New ‘Summer House’ Clip

Quite a few Reddit user shared their opinions on Batula and Cooke’s relationship in the post’s comments section. Many commenters shared that they understood Batula’s behavior in the preview.

“Ugh. Id honestly be super triggered and insecure too if I was Amanda, but that’s why there’s no way I could go get married to that person. No one wants to feel insecure in their marriage! I was so pissed about Kyle’s cop out that he had no idea he f***ed someone else. That way he gets out of saying he lied to her but then it leads her to distrust him when he’s drinking since apparently he doesn’t remember s***. I know people say Kyle has changed, but I never saw much change from him when it comes to drinking to excess,” wrote one Reddit user.

“I can feel her frustration and it’s so upsetting. There’s nothing worse than having to call your boyfriend over and over again just waiting for them to answer & give you some reassurance. Went through this with an ex and I was never worried about cheating, but knowing he was f***ed up I just wanted to make sure he was okay and not doing something stupid/dangerous,” added another.

Some commenters also asserted that Batula should end her relationship with Cooke.

“This is so sad to watch. I dated and was engaged to a Kyle but realized men like this NEVER EVER EVER CHANGE. The party life will always come first, even if they pretend to grow out of it. That anxiety that they’ll f*** up again never goes away either. Amanda, if you’re reading this….RUN, GIRL!” commented one person.

“Either you are going to trust and move forward or not. That’s all I gotta say,” wrote a different commenter.

“I think it’s that Kyle is not the type to settle down. It may seem like a good idea to him sometimes, he may feel like that’s something he wants sometimes, but that’s not who he is and not really what he wants ultimately. But he’s not emotionally mature enough to see/admit that for himself or tell Amanda and let her choose herself whether to stay or go. He will drag her around and string her along, and it will be her hurting and wasting her precious time and energy trying to build something that won’t ever really be,” chimed in a third Reddit user.

Cooke & Batula Spoke About Their Relationship in a December 2021 Interview

During a joint December 2021 appearance on the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast, Cooke and Batula spoke about their experience as newlyweds. While Batula shared that their relationship has not changed since getting married, Cooke asserted that “it feels good to put a rubber stamp on it.”

“It’s a little more official,” stated the 39-year-old.

Batula also spoke about getting backlash about their relationship.

“I think the hardest part has been friends and fans and trolls’ unsolicited advice and opinions. But you know, everyone is different, so 100 percent you might not agree with the way I handled something because it’s not you and that’s why you’re not dating Kyle and I am,” said the 30-year-old with a laugh.

