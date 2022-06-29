Fans React to Kristen Doute’s Instagram Story Featuring Ex

On June 12, former “Vanderpump Rules” star Kristen Doute celebrated her ex-boyfriend, Brian Carter’s birthday on her Instagram Stories. The black-and-white picture showed Carter holding a Yorkie terrier close to his face while looking directly at the camera.

“happy birthday Carts!” wrote Doute.

On June 13, a Reddit user uploaded a screenshot of the Instagram Story on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit.

“You guys…. 😭😭😭,” read the caption of the post.

Several fans flocked to the comments section to share that they disapproved of Doute’s Instagram Story.

“Oh my god Kristen lol, leave the birthday wishes in the imessage at this point. ETA: I don’t think it’s weird to wish an ex a happy birthday but using your IG story to do it will prob raise eyebrows whether you’re a public figure or not 🤣,” wrote a commenter.

“Nooooooo! Not this stage 5 mooch again!” added another.

“KRISTEN NOOOOO HES THE WOOOORST,” shared a third Reddit user.

“OMG! He looks like Charles Manson in this photo. I remember when he first started dating Kristen, the girls used to call him the hottie, and, I could never see him as being a hottie. The long beard, and he is built like a child, not, a man. He allowed Kristen to pay for everything, and he had no problem with it. He’s just Eww, and, I remember Kristen saying Carter was good boyfriend and husband material, well, if she thinks that, then she needs serious counseling,” chimed in a different person.

Many commenters also revealed that they initially misunderstood Doute’s post.

“It looks like ‘In Memoriam’ post,” asserted a commenter.

“No literally because before I opened it fully I legit thought it was announcing that either carter or the dog were dead 😭,” agreed another.

“Ugh…I thought her dog died! I got all sad and said ‘oh no’ out loud then scrolled down. 😑 D*** you,” shared a different person.

Kristen Doute Revealed She Had Broken up With Brian Carter Three Years Ago

BravoTV.com reported that Doute acknowledged she was no longer in a relationship with Carter during the “Vanderpump Rules” season 7 reunion special, which aired in 2019. She explained she decided to end their romance because she was unhappy with their relationship dynamic.

“It’s just that he didn’t respect me enough to pay his way and that was a big deal to me. I started feeling taking advantage of. I would flee to Stassi [Schroeder]’s house late at night being super upset,” stated the former Bravo personality.

Kristen Doute Spoke About Her Ex-Boyfriend in May 2020

In 2020, Doute shared that she was dating Alex Menache. While speaking to Us Weekly in May 2020, the former reality television star shared that she intended on having Menache film episodes for “Vanderpump Rules” season 9 before she was let go following the show’s eighth season.

“Hopefully we get a season 9 and, you know, if he’s my boyfriend, he’ll be a part of the show because it’s a part of my life,” stated Doute.

She then noted that being with Menache “definitely created a strain” between her and Carter. She told the publication:

But I know he’s dating as well now. And I think [hearing that] was as hard as it was for me to just come out and tell him, like, I am dating someone else. And I didn’t want to hurt his feelings. But I had to keep on my self-love journey and live my truth and live the life that I want to live regardless of how it made someone else feel. So I handled it a bit with kid gloves. We don’t talk very often. And I think that’s the healthiest thing for both of us right now. But maybe one day.

Kristen Doute & Alex Menache Are No Longer Together

According to Us Weekly, Doute is no longer dating Menache. In June 2022, the “Vanderpump Rules” alum revealed that she will not continue residing in the house she cohabitated with her ex-boyfriend on her Instagram Stories.

“Moving day is hard. Leaving memories behind is even harder. Sending anyone having a DAY like this lots of love,” captioned the Bravo alum.

The publication reported that Doute also denied she was giving her relationship with Carter another chance in the comments section of an Instagram post.

“Carter and I are friends. Nothing more. Period. Everyone stop speculating,” wrote the former Bravo star in response to a fan who surmised she was going to date her Carter again.

