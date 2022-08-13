Fans React To Picture of Brock Davies With Garcelle Beauvais’ Son in Las Vegas

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais is a mother to three sons, Oliver Saunders, 31, Jax Joseph Nilon, 14, and Jaid Thomas Nilon, 14. Saunders currently works at former “RHOBH” star Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant Vanderpump à Paris, located in Las Vegas.

On August 11, the 31-year-old took to Instagram to share a picture of himself posing with “Vanderpump Rules” star Brock Davies at Vanderpump à Paris. Saunders appeared to be wearing a uniform while Davies sported an unbuttoned multicolored shirt, ripped black jeans, and shiny black shoes.

“Making New Connections W Great People 💯💪🏾✊🏾,” wrote Saunders in the caption of the post.

A Reddit user shared the picture on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit.

Reddit Users Shared Their Thoughts on the Picture of Oliver Saunders & Brock Davies

Several commenters shared their opinion on Davies’ outfit.

“Does this man get dressed in the dark,” questioned a “Vanderpump Rules” fan.

“Broke is being arrested by the Fashion Police,” commented another.

“Ewww…He just oozes narcissism!! That outfit is just so embarrassing! 🙈,” asserted another.

“Why is he dressed like a magician?” asked a different person.

“The print on Brock’s shirt was the same contact paper print I used to cover my school books 20 years ago,” shared a commenter.

“I don’t understand his outfit,” stated a social media user.

“WHAT. IS. THAT. ‘OUTFIT’????” commented a Bravo fan.

“I just want to know who is telling him that the way he dresses looks good? He always looks like a total fashion victim to me,” chimed in an eighth person.

Lisa Vanderpump Spoke About Oliver Saunders in a July 2022 Interview

During a July 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Vanderpump explained how she hired Saunders.

“I love Garcelle, Garcelle came to me when we were having this fundraiser for Haiti, she came to me and she said you know, ‘could you give my son a job’ and to me that’s always something I don’t want to hear, I didn’t know Garcelle very well and I said ‘what does he do?’” recalled Vanderpump. “And she said ‘he wants to work in the restaurant business’ and I said ‘well where does he live’ and she said ‘Vegas’ and I was like okay that’s easier for me because I’m not so directly involved from day to day basis.’ He’s turned out to be a gift. He’s been great. And so I’ve put him in a space at my restaurant of Caesars Palace and he’s moved to Paris and he’s great. I like him very much.”

The “Vanderpump Rules” star shared that she does not discuss “RHOBH” with Beauvais.

“We don’t talk about it and I think it’s simpler that way. I don’t want her to be in a position of ‘well, Lisa said this.’ So no, we don’t actually talk about it,” stated the mother of two.

The 61-year-old also revealed that she has refrained from watching “RHOBH” following her departure from the show’s ninth season, which premiered in 2019.

“I haven’t seen the show since I left. It’s a good thing for me. I had nine and a half years and a few of those years were pretty tricky,” said the reality television personality.

