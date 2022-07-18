Fans React to Scheana Shay’s Ex Promoting Her Lash Line

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay released her lash line called Viva Verano, which translates to Long Live Summer, in June 2022. On June 21, the Bravo personality took to Instagram to share information about the brand with her followers. The photo showed the mother of one holding her products, named after her 1-year-old daughter, Summer Moon Honey Davies.

“Ahhhhh! The day is finally here! @vivaveranolashes are NOW available! We have 3 styles… Summer, Moon and Honey! Available to shop now!” read the caption of the post.

On July 17, Shay’s ex-boyfriend, Robert Parks-Valletta, advertised Shay’s lash line on his Instagram Stories. The actor wore a pair of lashes as a way to promote the brand.

“Hey ya’ll, it’s Robert Parks-Valletta here and I’m just taking a break from filming because I got a really cool announcement, a lot of people have been telling me I have luscious lashes my whole life and so I realized there’s only one thing I can do is one up them, thanks to Viva Verano from Scheana, I now have the proper long lashes that people will compliment you on all day long, yes they are for guys too, mostly women, but guys I think,” said Parks-Valletta.

Shay also uploaded the video on her Instagram Stories.

Reddit Users Shared Their Opinions on the Instagram Video

On July 16, a Reddit user shared a screenshot of the Instagram video on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit.

“Rob is back 🤪 odds that Scheana still wants him back?” read the Reddit post.

Several Bravo fans flocked to the post’s comments section to share their opinions on the matter.

“Rob is thirsty,” asserted a fan.

“Theyre both awful. Rob is a guy who’s just as thirsty as Scheana, does a Lifetime movie here and there, and claims his parents’ lakehouse as his own,” agreed another.

“I think Rob is just thirsty and willing to go along. Bet they’ll have a scene together and she’ll explain their relationship in the next season with the kooky/quirky music playing in the background 🤪 lol,” added another.

“I really cannot fathom being friends with someone given their history. like.. why? theres plenty of good people in this world to be friends with,” shared a different person.

“He misses the attention and needs the PR,” asserted a different person.

“Is this real? Lol. I’m so embarrassed for him,” stated a “Vanderpump Rules” fan.

“She said on a podcast (I listened randomly to figure out something about Brock) how they were all really good friends with Rob and how he had had recently gone through a breakup and how she loved him, talked to him very often, all sorts of s***. It would be a huuuuge red flag if my partner/spouse was like this with an ex,” chimed in a seventh Reddit user.

Scheana Shay Discussed Her Friendship with Rob Parks-Valletta in February 2022

During a February 2022 interview on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Shay spoke about her friendship with Parks-Valletta. As fans are aware, the former couple dated during the seventh season of “Vanderpump Rules.” She revealed that her fiance, Brock Davies, enjoys spending time with her ex-boyfriend.

“We’re all friends. We actually — we hang out. We went to a Bryce Vine concert together. We watched football games together. So they’re good,” said Shay.

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Shows Off Bikini Body at 57 & Fans Can’t Believe it (Photo)