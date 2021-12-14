Fans Slam Beau Clark After Including Daughter in an Instagram Ad

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder wed her husband Beau Clark in 2020 after three years of dating. The couple welcomed their daughter, Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, on January 7, 2020. Since Hartford’s birth, Schroeder and Clark have shared moments of her life on Instagram.

On November 30, 2021, Clark included his daughter in an Instagram video in paid partnership with Bobbie, an infant formula company. The former Bravo personality pretended to be a sommelier while showing his daughter the formula.

“Today we will be pouring you our finest label, Bobbie,” said Clark.

The father-of-one attempted to mix the powdered formula with a cocktail shaker. When that proved to be unsuccessful, he opted for a formula-friendly bottle, which he handed to Hartford.

“Chef Beau-are-dee here mixing things up for this party of 1. My best bottle and 8oz of the finest European style formula @bobbie. Shaken not stirred and a dash of extra warmth. 18 % gratuity added to the bill. [crying laughing emoji],” read a portion of the caption.

Clark also shared a “10% OFF” discount code for Bobbie.

A few of Clark’s former “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars flocked to the post’s comment section.

“Adorable,” wrote Lala Kent.

“I appreciate that,” added Jax Taylor.

Reddit Users Commented on Beau Clark’s Instagram Post

On December 7, a Reddit user posted Clark’s Instagram ad with the caption “sorry 2 say beau isn’t clever or funny” on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit. Quite a few commenters proceeded to share their opinion on the video.

“This is annoyingly unfunny,” wrote one social media user.

“Formal request that this reddit call this utter plonk of a man “Beauzo” from now on. Because he is. He is a f***ing bozo,” asserted a different Reddit user.

“It takes a lot of effort to be this unoriginal and this unfunny,” added a different one.

“Total and complete cringe, Hartford please puke on your parents,” chimed in a fourth commenter.

One Reddit user also did not appreciate the fact that Clark filmed Hartford for the video, writing, “Putting their kid to work to keep up their lifestyle. It’s so gross [Throwing up emoji].”

Beau Clark Revealed That Hartford Has Started Walking on Instagram

On December 13, Beau Clark revealed that Hartford reached a major milestone on Instagram. The post consisted of a brief video taken in his kitchen. Clark held crab legs in front of his child and instructed her to walk towards the seafood. The 11-month-old followed her father’s instructions and presumably took her first steps. Schroeder rushed to pick her up and started jumping in excitement.

“OMG OMG OMG!!!! #walking [crab emoji] #11months,” caption Clark.

Some Bravo stars were quick to comment on the post.

“OH MY GOOOODDDD!!!!!! She’s growing up so fast I can’t believe it!” wrote Katie Maloney-Schwartz of “Vanderpump Rules” fame.

“Oh my gosh!!!!” commented Lala Kent.

“OMGGGGGGGGGGG,” added Schroeder’s former “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Scheana Shay.

“Yay!!!! [raised hands emoji] [red heart emoji],” chimed in former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

Schroeder also commented on her husband’s Instagram video.

“It’s gonna take me a few hours to recover from this excitement,” shared the “Next Level Basic” author.

