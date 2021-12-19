Fans Slam Brittany Cartwright Over an Instagram Post

Former “Vanderpump Rules” stars Brittany Cartwright and Stassi Schroeder have not appeared on the hit Bravo show since its eighth season. While they are no longer filming together, Cartwright and Schroeder have maintained a friendship.

On December 16, Cartwright, who is married to Schroeder’s ex-boyfriend Jax Taylor, shared a series of pictures taken at Universal Studios Hollywood on Instagram. The first image showed the Kentucky native holding her son, Cruz, 8-months, while posing next to Schroeder and her 11-month-old daughter, Hartford. The former “Vanderpump Rules” stars stood in front of a Christmas tree surrounded by oversized presents. The following photo featured Cartwright and her child. The final snap consisted of Cruz and Hartford nuzzling each other while their mothers held them.

“‘To kindness and love, the things we need most.’ – The Grinch,” read the caption of the post.

Reddit Users Commented on Brittany Cartwright’s Instagram Post

On December 18, Cartwright’s Instagram post was shared on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit. Some Reddit users shared that they did not appreciate the final image from the photo set.

“Every time to try to get their BABIES kiss it’s so cringe and gross. Can they stop trying to be inappropriate with their children? It’s like the are forcing these two on each other,” wrote one Reddit user.

“Agreed. It is so gross,” asserted another.

“These people are so sick. Forcing their children on each other is so gross,” added a different commenter.

One commenter disagreed with the assessment that Cartwright and Schroeder made their children do anything against their will, writing, “How do they make their babies try to kiss? When two ppl hold their babies beside each other their first instinct is to kiss hug touch each other. I’m around babies all the time, they all do this.”

A Reddit user then responded that Schroeder’s husband, Beau Clark, posted an Instagram story that showed Hartford and Cruz being held by their mothers while in a pool. In the clip, Schroeder, Clark, and Cartwright encouraged the children to kiss.

“There’s a video of them with their babies in the pool and both their mouths were open and they legit pushed their faces together and made them kiss. It was really gross,” wrote the commenter.

A different Reddit user shared that they did not have an issue with the photo but wondered why Cartwright and Schroeder decided to take their children to an amusement park amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“They are adorable babies.. but i just personally cringe with the lack of awareness that we are living in a pandemic with these people,” wrote the commenter.

“Covid transmission complete,” agreed another.

A different commenter also criticized Cartwright and Schroeder for including their children in photo shoots.

“How is Universal Studios even mildly enjoyable for a baby? FFS, if they put half the energy into finding work than they do into staging photo ops, they’d be wildly successful. I just can’t with these idiotic, parasitic excuses for parents,” asserted the Reddit user.

Brittany Cartwright Spoke About Her Former Co-Stars in May 2021

During a May 2021 interview with Us Weekly, alongside her husband, Brittany Cartwright shared that she is in correspondence with her former “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars, who are also mothers.

“We have group chats. I have one with me, Stassi, and Lala [Kent] called ‘mom squad.’ And another one with me, Stassi, Lala, and Scheana [Shay], that’s ‘MILFs,’” said the mother-of-one with a laugh.

Cartwright also shared that Kent, Schroeder, and Shay have been helpful while she has adapted to motherhood.

“It was perfect like even packing the hospital bag or like the things I needed in the hospital, things I wouldn’t even use, the things I needed for postpartum, like we were all able to bounce that off of each other and talk it through,” explained the former Bravo personality.

