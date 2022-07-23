Fans Slam Brock Davies’ Look At The Grand Opening of Schwartz & Sandy’s

The cast of “Vanderpump Rules” attended the grand opening party of Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz’s restaurant, Schwartz & Sandy’s, on July 19, 2022. On July 19, a Reddit user uploaded pictures of the show’s stars at the event on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit.

“Everyone looks great 💖,” read the caption of the post.

Some Bravo fans took to the comments section to share they had an issue with Brock Davies’ outfit, which consisted of a sheer black ruffled top tucked into matching pants. He accessorized the look with a delicate necklace and a belt.

“😵‍💫Brock’s shirt has Lisa Vanderpump ruffles down the front. I can’t nope nope nope. Can somebody get a full length pic of it. It needs its own thread,” wrote a commenter.

“Broke’s outfit looks like he’s auditioning for dancing with the stars,” added another.

“It’s like a sheer pirate shirt! It is awful! Did Scheana approve of that shirt? Is she blind? No man of mine will ever wear a sheer shirt or a pirate ruffled shirt – he got dressed and she said: Yes! Tragic,” wrote a different person.

“You can’t possibly be including Broke in that comment! He’s wearing a see-through shirt to show his nipples. He looks gross!! But then, he always looks gross in my opinion,” chimed in a fourth social media user.

A different Reddit user uploaded a photo of Davies with her fiancee, Scheana Shay, while at the grand opening of Schwartz & Sandy’s. Several commenters noted that they disliked the father-of-three’s look.

“I’m sorry but who can look past the see through pirate shirt Brock is wearing ?” commented a Reddit user.

“Broke is a low rent Fabio 😌,” asserted another.

“It’s giving male figure skater costume,” shared a different person.

“The ruffles! Who designed this? Who pulled this off the rack and thought ‘This, this is the look!’?” asked a “Vanderpump Rules” viewer.

“Exactly and a sheer pirate shirt! WTF BROCK!!!and he’s paired it with a youth minister’s pants and belt! He is trying so hard to fit in with the Tom’s , I’m sure he normally would never wear that!” wrote a social media user.

“Is Brock wearing one of sheanas blouses ?😳Wtf is he wearing 🤭🤭🤭,” shared a Bravo fan.

Brock Davies & Scheana Shay Will Marry in the Summer of 2022

Shay and Davies plan on marrying in Mexico during the summer of 2022. The couple briefly spoke about their upcoming nuptials during an interview with E! News at the Schwartz & Sandy’s grand opening party. Shay referenced that she was previously married to her first husband, Mike Shay, until 2017.

“I felt like I had my dream wedding the first time so I have different dreams now but it’s everything that we want with each other,” said the mother of one.

Scheana Shay & Brock Davies Have A 1-Year-Old Daughter

The couple is parents to a 1-year-old daughter named Summer Moon Honey Davies. On April 26, 2022, Shay took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter’s first birthday. The post featured two photos of Summer and a video filmed the day she was born.

“I cannot believe my angel is already a year old! The time really does fly. @summermoon you are strong, fearless, smart, funny, and so much more. My little sour patch kid, there is nothing I won’t do for you. I will always be here for you my sweet rainbow baby. You really are a dream come true! HBD baby girl! 🥺🌈🥳,” read the caption of the post.

The tenth season of “Vanderpump Rules” is currently in production.

