Fans Slam Jax Taylor for Video With His Son

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Jax Taylor and his wife, Brittany Cartwright welcomed their firstborn child, Cruz, in April 2021. Since his birth, the television personalities have shared pictures and videos of their son on social media.

On February 6, a Reddit user shared a brief clip that Taylor had uploaded on his Instagram Stories on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit. The video showed the 42-year-old assisting his son on a slide. He initially helped his 10-month-old son go halfway down the playground equipment before bringing him to the top again. The clip ended once Taylor had allowed Cruz to completely slide down. The former Bravo personality tagged his location as Universal Studio Hollywood, indicating that the video was filmed at the theme park.

“Poor Cruz hahaha Ajax can’t even dad properly,” read the caption of the Reddit post.

Reddit Users Shared Their Opinions on the Video

Quite a few Reddit user shared their opinions on the video in the post’s comments section.

“Cruz always has a baffled look on his face the exact expression I’d imagine I’d have if Jax was my dad,” wrote a commenter.

“Haha that was uncomfortable in every sense,” commented another.

“I’m sorry but Jax is the most non-dad dad! He always looks uncomfortable and bothered when he’s with Cruz. Jax was never meant to be a father,” shared a third person.

Many Reddit users also expressed concern with how Cruz’s legs and head were positioned.

“Nothing like giving your kid whiplash in order to make sure the video is rolling for the insta likes,” asserted a commenter.

“Omg his poor little leg [two weary face emojis],” added another.

“Ugh from the leg bend to the head bonk, no wonder this kid looks baffled. It seems pretty basic to send your kid down a slide….don’t miss him and Britt at all,” wrote a different person.

“Poor kid is going to need a neck brace!” commented a Reddit user.

“Yeah I watched this and cringed. Let the boy slide down the slide. Just be there when he bumps his head. At his age Cruz should be trying things like that alone for development reasons. The way Jax is handling him, poor Cruz looks like a rag doll. Yikes,” chimed in a fifth person.

Jax Taylor Revealed if He Will Allow His Son to Watch ‘Vanderpump Rules’

During an October 2021 appearance on “The Doctors,” Taylor spoke about becoming a father. He shared that “every day is a new adventure.”

“I just love being a dad,” asserted the former Bravo personality.

In the interview, Taylor, who left “Vanderpump Rules” after the show’s eighth season, revealed if he would allow his son to watch the series. He explained that due to the internet, he does not “have a say” whether Cruz will see the show.

“By the time he’s able to watch it, he’s going to watch it, whether I want him to watch it or not. It’s going to be another talk that I’m going to have to have with him. You know, it’s probably going to be more of, this is the dos and don’ts in life. But yeah, if he wants to watch it, absolutely,” said the father of one.

