Fans Slam Katie Maloney’s Outfit At Vanderpump à Paris Opening

In April 2022, several “Vanderpump Rules” stars traveled to Las Vegas in celebration of Lisa Vanderpump’s new restaurant, Vanderpump à Paris’ grand opening. On April 26, a Reddit user shared pictures of Vanderpump, her husband Ken Todd, James Kennedy, his girlfriend Ally Lewber, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Brock Davies, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, and Tom Schwartz, taken at the red carpet event on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit. The post also featured pictures of singer Lance Bass, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais, Vanderpump’s daughter, Pandora Vanderpump Sabo, and her husband, Jason Sabo.

“VPR on the Red Carpet at Vanderpump à Paris in Vegas,” read the caption of the post.

Several Reddit users flocked to the post’s comments section to share their opinions on the “Vanderpump Rules” cast’s ensembles. Many Bravo fans revealed that they did not like Maloney’s outfit, which featured a nude and black mini dress adorned with strips of velvet, sheer lace ankle boots, and a metallic bag.

“Katie WHY,” wrote a commenter.

“She’s so dang pretty! Wish someone would dress her!” added another.

“This [sic] thick bands on Katie’s dress are so bad 🤦🏼‍♀️,” asserted a different person.

“It really looks like something off of the clearance rack at Charlotte Russe,” shared a Bravo fan.

“Katie wins again for worst dressed! 🏅,” commented a Reddit user.

“God katie is so beautiful but just really dresses like s***,” chimed in a sixth “Vanderpump Rules” viewer.

Katie Maloney Uploaded a Picture of Herself at the Vanderpump à Paris on Instagram

On April 23, Maloney uploaded a picture of herself from the Vanderpump à Paris grand opening.

“I love Paris every moment. @lisavanderpump you really did something special with @vanderpumpparis it’s pure heaven,” read a portion of the caption.

In the comments section, Maloney also revealed that her dress was from the clothing brand, For Love & Lemons.

Lala Kent Spoke About Spending Time With Katie Maloney in Las Vegas

During an April episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” Lala Kent shared that she spent time with Maloney and their “Vanderpump Rules” castmate Ariana Madix before the Vanderpump à Paris event. She noted they decided to rent their own cabana. Kent, who broke up with her ex-fiance Randall Emmett in October 2021, revealed that she initially wanted to invite potential suitors to be with them, but she did not speak to anyone she found interesting.

“We talked to dudes whatever but I was like um, I don’t think you’re coming in the cabana,” stated Kent.

The mother of one then shared that they were approached by a woman looking for drugs, which upset Kent.

“She’s like, do you have coke? You know, how I feel about cocaine, I have a visceral reaction to it, just like someone even talking about it, I’m like gross. You’re not my people, get the f*** away from me, like no I don’t have any cocaine for you, you f***ing weirdo, you loser,” stated the reality television personality.

She went on to say that she offered the stranger some of her Coca-Cola, which the woman did not appreciate.

“She didn’t think I was funny, she left,” said Kent.

