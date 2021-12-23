Fans Slam Lala Kent After Announcing Her Podcast Tour

Fans will soon have the opportunity to meet “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent. BravoTV.com reported that the reality television star shared on Instagram that she will be going on tour. The Instagram post, uploaded on December 20, featured a brief clip, where Kent explained that her podcast “Give Them Lala” is “officially going on tour” starting in April 2022. As fans are aware, the podcast was previously named “Give Them Lala … With Randall” and co-hosted by her ex-fiance Randall Emmett before their breakup in October 2021. The following slide listed the upcoming tour dates.

In the post’s caption, the Bravo personality shared that there will be “a brand new format for the tour & its everything [she has] ever dreamed of.”

“I’ve cut the fat. It’s bigger. It’s better. The bRand new tour is happening. [crown emoji],” read a portion of the caption.

Reddit Users Commented on Lala Kent’s Tour Announcement

On December 21, a Reddit user shared Kent’s Instagram post with the caption, “Lala about her new tour: she cut the fat >.< I can’t bahahah” on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit. Quite a few Reddit users flocked to the comment section to share how they felt about the Bravo star’s tour.

“I wouldn’t pay to see her :/,” asserted one commenter.

“Tour for what talent? Is she just sitting and talking about her train wreck life? I’m confused as to what the product is,” wrote another.

“Can’t imagine who would pay money to listen to her garbage mouth. She has literally done nothing and thinks she’s a big deal. The same morons who bought her sweaters will be the only ones sitting at this hypocrite fest,” chimed in a third Reddit user.

Some commenters also shared that they believed Kent writing she “cut the fat” in the post’s caption was in reference to Emmett.

“Rand is a creepy pathetic predatory cheater, there’s a lot to mock without clowning on his weight, especially from the gal who was planning to marry him,” wrote one social media user.

“I don’t get why she’s hating him on his weight etc when he’s always looked the same since the beginning of them dating. Like just attack his character and give us more deets on how he’s weird puh-lease,” shared a different commenter.

Lala Kent Spoke About Randall Emmett in December 2021

During a December appearance on the “Not Skinny but Not Fat” podcast, Kent discussed Emmett, who is the father of her 9-month-old daughter, Ocean, as reported by Heavy.

“I have to understand how the worst thing to ever happen or come into my life, how did they give me the best thing to ever happen in my life [Ocean]? It is such a mind f***,” asserted the reality television star.

Kent’s former “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Brittany Cartwright has been a source of support during her breakup. While speaking to Access Hollywood in November 2021, the Kentucky native shared that she is “just trying to be there for [Kent] to love and support her.”

“I don’t want to say too much about it because that’s her business and you know, I’ll let her say what she wants to say but that’s my girl and I’ve got her back no matter what,” said Cartwright.

