Fans Slam Lala Kent for Saying She Is ‘Very Self-Aware’

Lala Kent, born Lauren Elyse Burningham, has starred on the hit Bravo series “Vanderpump Rules” since its fourth season. On a December episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” the reality television personality shared that she did not feel supported by her castmates after filming the season 9 reunion special. The 31-year-old referenced that she has been going through a difficult time because of her recent split from her former fiance Randall Emmett.

Kent explained that following the reunion, Raquel Leviss was the only one of her co-stars to reach out and “say hope you’re doing okay.”

“That was very telling for me. For me, that was like you know what maybe things you thought about – and I’m not saying that this group of my friends are bad people in any way just because I’m going through something doesn’t mean the world stops,” said Kent.

She went on to say that she is upset by her castmates’ lack of concern for her. She then asserted that she has “changed a lot as a person” since first joining the “Vanderpump Rules” cast in 2015.

“No one can tell me otherwise. You can sit here and talk about what I do wrong all day long, I look in the mirror, I’m very self-aware, there’s not anyone on the planet can tell me that I’m not,” said the reality television star.

The “Give Them Lala” author then hinted that she may not return to the show.

“After that reunion I sat back and thought, is this the space for me anymore? Or do we need to do soul searching and who knows, there may not even be another season that comes out of this. Let’s just say tomorrow and say we’ve been picked up I would take a big pause because I don’t know if that’s the space for me anymore,” explained Kent.

Some Fans Shared Their Opinions About Lala Kent’s Comments on Her Podcast

Some Reddit users took to the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit to comment on Kent referring to herself as “self-aware” on the December 8 episode of her podcast. In a thread posted on December 9, quite a few commenters shared their opinions on the matter.

“Okay got it, so she’s so incredibly not self aware that she thinks she is lol,” wrote one Reddit user.

“The irony… she has absolutely no awareness of her lack of self awareness, even if anyone tries to draw her attention to it,” shared another.

“Hey Lala! You’re not self aware,” chimed in a third commenter.

“She’s all hot air. Like a massive fart,” commented a different Reddit user.

Another social media user asserted that Kent being self-aware does not excuse her behavior.

“That just means she acts like a piece of s*** on purpose, and there’s not a single person on the plant [sic] that can say she doesn’t. It’s not the flex she thinks it is,” wrote the commenter.

Lala Kent Spoke About Motherhood on Her Podcast

During the December 8 episode of “Give Them Lala,” Kent shared how becoming a mother to her 9-month-old daughter, Ocean, who she shares with Emmett, has impacted her life.

“The way that it changed me, it’s like the hardest thing to explain how that little human changed me. I just – in that moment I feel like I became a woman. I realized everything that was important. She just made me a better human being. I’m more sensitive,” shared the Bravo personality.

Kent often shares pictures of her daughter on social media. For instance, on December 8, she uploaded an Instagram post that featured two pictures of her and Ocean.

“My everything. The second picture kills me. We are doing the same scrunchy face! My little mini, right there [white heart emoji] @givethemlalababy,” read the caption of the post.

