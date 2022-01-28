Fans Slam Scheana Shay for Mentioning Daughter’s Instagram Followers

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay and her fiance Brock Davies share a 9-month-old daughter named Summer Moon Honey Davies. During the show’s season 9 reunion special, which aired on January 25, Andy Cohen asked the couple about their child.

“How is Summer Moon? Has she started to crawl, talk, or gain more followers on Instagram than you yet?” asked the Bravo producer.

Shay only answered the later part of Cohen’s question and responded that her daughter has “more followers” on Instagram.

“119K,” stated the reality television personality.

Davies chimed in that they should “get some brand deals on that,” causing Shay to laugh.

“What are we doing?” quipped the former rugby player.

Some fans took issue with Shay and Davies’ comments about their child’s Instagram followers, as evident by a Reddit thread.

Reddit Users Responded to Scheana Shay & Brock Davies’ Comments

On January 26, a Reddit user discussed Shay mentioning her daughter’s social media following on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit.

“Andy askes Scheana (and I guess Brock) how Summer was doing. If she was crawling, talking, how many followers she has. And Scheana gives the exact number of followers. OMG I can’t!! She didn’t say anything else about how she is doing, just her social media. Then Brock mentioned wanting to get endorsements for her. It took me a while for my eyes to stop rolling!” read the post.

Quite a few Reddit users shared their opinions on the matter in the comments section.

“Who cares if Summer Moon can walk or talk, let’s count her followers again [face with rolling eyes emoji],” wrote one commenter.

“Anyone who measures their self worth by ‘likes’ or ‘followers’ is pathetic. She’s super excited to be pathetic,” shared a different “Vanderpump Rules” viewer.

“I wonder if children raised in content farms will eventually have to sue their parents for privacy or even for the money they made exploiting them. And there will probably eventually need to be a specialized therapy method for kids of mommy and daddy influencers. It’s all so grim,” added another.

“Summer is not a child to them. Summer is a prop. Way for them to get attention. It’s sickening,” chimed in a fourth commenter.

Some commenters also noted they had issues with Davies mentioning the possibility of monetizing his daughter’s social media presence.

“MY EYES ROLLED SO FAR BACK INTO MY HEAD AND STAYED THERE WHEN HE MENTIONED THE ENDORSEMENTS,” wrote a “Vanderpump Rules” fan.

“The lack of self awareness he continues to exhibit makes me conclude he and Scheana are actually perfect for one another,” asserted another.

“Brock talking about getting her endorsements tells everyone exactly how he is,” commented a different person.

Brock Davies & Scheana Shay Discussed Their Daughter in January 2022

During a joint interview on the “Viall Files” in January 2022, Davies and Shay discussed Summer. Davies shared that he was determined to raise his 9-month-old child to be confident.

“I just want her to have beliefs in herself that she is enough. And I look forward to teaching her those lessons as we go through,” stated the father-of-three.

His fiancee then shared that she also would like her daughter to “always feel confident in her decisions.”

