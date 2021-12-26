Fans Slam Tom Sandoval for Picture With Anya Taylor-Joy

“Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval showed his support for his co-star Lala Kent by going to an event in celebration of her makeup line, Give Them Lala, held at the Los Angeles restaurant, Beauty & Essex. On December 21, 2021, the 38-year-old shared a series of snaps and a brief video from the event on Instagram. The first, third, and fifth pictures showed Sandoval lying in a tub surrounded by small black balls. The reality television star posed with Kent for the second photo. The fourth snap featured Sandoval’s girlfriend, Ariana Madix. The sixth slide consisted of a video that focused on Kent dancing to music. Sandoval’s “Vanderpump Rules” castmate James Kennedy can be seen DJing in the background. The final photo showed Sandoval posing with Golden Globe Award-winning actress, Anya Taylor-Joy. The 25-year-old pressed her cheek against the Bravo star’s face while she rested her hand on his chest.

“Congratulations @lalakent for a great event tonight! Honored to be a part of it!” wrote Sandoval in the caption of the post.

Some Reddit Users Commented on the Picture of Sandoval & Taylor-Joy

On December 21, a Reddit user shared the photo of Sandoval and Taylor-Joy with the caption, “Anya at Give Them Lala?????????????” on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit. Quite a few social media users flocked to the post’s comments section to share their opinions on the picture. Some commenters shared that they felt Sandoval and the actress were posing too close together, as the “Vanderpump Rules” star is in a committed relationship.

“I would be pissed if my man uploaded a pic like this. Getting a selfie with a famous actress for clout… okay. But at least make sure she’s an appropriate distance away and doesn’t look like you two are in love,” shared one commenter.

“Her hand and face placement are a lot,” added another.

“Right if we didn’t know any better people would think that they’re the ones dating,” agreed a third commenter.

“Mmhmmm those lips are way too close, and that hand girl get away from Ariana’s man lol.. if she wasn’t a famous actress this would be trouble,” wrote a different Reddit user.

Some commenters, however, shared that they did not take issue with the photo.

“I feel like I’m the only one that doesn’t think their closeness is a big deal. IT’S ANYA TAYLOR-JOY!!!” wrote a fan.

“I agree! And Ariana is definitely not the type of partner who is going to care about this,” asserted another.

One commenter disagreed and referenced that Sandoval decided to go to Las Vegas the morning following Madix’s birthday during “Vanderpump Rules” season 4.

“Ppl on here acting like they wouldn’t be pissed if another woman, famous or not, was on their man like that. Then he posts the pic on insta for clout. Yeah right. Tom left her on her bday crying about her deceased dad to go push dirt around with ‘the guys’ at one point. He only really cares for himself and how he looks to other ppl,” wrote the Reddit user.

Madix Discussed the Possibility of Marrying Sandoval in October 2021

Sandoval and Madix have been together for over seven years. However, Madix has been hesitant about tying the knot with her long-term boyfriend. During an October 2021 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” the 36-year-old shared that she may consider marriage in the future as long as they have a private wedding.

“I think the big thing for me is like I’m not really into the whole like fanfare of it. Like it’s really more about the two people so if I was just like about us, you know, I honestly think I would be more open to it. I just don’t want it to be a big thing about having a giant wedding and a bachelorette party and all that b******,” said the reality television star.

READ NEXT: Lisa Vanderpump Welcomes First Grandchild: PHOTOS