Fans Slam ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 9 for Being ‘Boring’

The ninth season of “Vanderpump Rules” premiered on Bravo in September 2021. Following the show’s two-part reunion special, which aired on January 25 and January 26, some fans took to Reddit to share that they were displeased with the season.

Reddit Users Shared Their Opinions About the Show’s Ninth Season

On January 29, a Reddit user shared a screenshot from Lala Kent’s Instagram Stories on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit. In the picture, which was taken during the reunion special, the reality television star looked upset.

“This pic that LFU posted on her stories perfectly reflects my feelings on this season as a whole. I found it SO boring. What about you?” read the caption of the post.

Quite a few Reddit users shared their opinions about “Vanderpump Rules” season 9 in the comments section.

“Agreed. The fact that the reunion was the most entertaining episodes is sad,” wrote one Reddit user.

“I really wanna watch the reunion but I haven’t finished the season yet. Every time I put an episode on, I fall asleep lol so boring. Also I’m getting very icky vibes from watching it idk how to explain,” shared another.

“They should’ve brought in a young new group of servers a while ago. Edit: As soon as the first group of server grew up they should’ve slowly fazed them out. I honestly find that young adults bring the DRAMA!” added a different person.

“Honestly, same. Every conversation seemed forced and it’s pretty obvious none of them really like each other anymore. If they do another season it will be interesting to see how the dynamic changes,” asserted a fourth “Vanderpump Rules” viewer.

“Oh it was so boring! They’ve gotta pick- new cast or the old one? The oldies feels OLD this season. It’s just not working for me,” chimed in a fifth commenter.

Some Reddit users noted that they had a particular issue with Charli Burnett, who joined the “Vanderpump Rules” cast during its eighth season.

“unpopular opinion but i find Charlie boring to watch,” commented a “Vanderpump Rules” fan.

“Not unpopular… she’s boring. And not as funny as she thinks. I’ve said it in another post but I can’t believe casting believes this is the best SUR has to offer,” shared a different commenter.

“I do not like her at alllll, I’m so confused everyone is like ‘replace blah blah with charli’ ‘I wanna see more charli’ I’m like [confused face emoji] but why???? She’s not being funny or cute acting like she acts. So much better and above it all [face with rolling eyes emoji] she’s definitely not,” added a third Reddit user.

Scheana Shay Spoke About Charli Burnett in January 2022

Throughout “Vanderpump Rules” season 9, Burnett feuded with her co-star Scheana Shay. While speaking to Us Weekly in January 2022, Shay gave an update on her relationship with Burnett. The 36-year-old, who welcomed her daughter Summer Moon Honey Davies in April 2021, suggested that her castmate has a difficult time connecting with her because she is not a mother. The mother-of-one also referenced that she had gone through a miscarriage in June 2020.

“I just really don’t think that Charli understands me and what I’ve gone through this past year in my life and at no fault to her. You can’t possibly understand a miscarriage or giving birth until you’ve been through it,” stated the reality television personality.

