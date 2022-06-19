Fans Think ‘Southern Charm’ Star Looks ‘Unrecognizable’ in New Confessional

A “Southern Charm” star doesn’t look like herself according to fans after Bravo posts new confessional pictures.

On June 15, 2022, Bravo posted several images of confessional screenshots from the new season of “Southern Charm.” One of those images was of Kathryn Dennis who has appeared on the show since season one.

But many fans did not recognize her.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Thought Kathryn Dennis Looks a ‘Kathryn Impersonator’ & People ‘Didn’t Even Recognize Her’

“I literally had to tap on the tags because I didn’t recognize them,” someone wrote of the three women featured in the series.

“That’s a Kathryn impersonator, I swear. Still beautiful, but so different,” another fan wrote.

“Katherine is literally unrecognizable, but in a good way lol,” someone commented.

“literally have watched every season and didn’t know that was kathryn…” a fan wrote.

“I love Katherine….but I didn’t realize that was her,” someone said.

“who are these ppl,” a fan asked of the three photos.

“Why didn’t I reconize Kathryn,” a fan said.

“Didn’t even recognize her,” another person commented.

“Omg she looks like a whole new person,” someone said.

“Kathryn’s kids are going to wake up one day and not recognize their own mother,” a fan wrote referencing Kathryn’s two children.

“That looks nothing like Kathryn. Da fuq,” someone else commented.

“Is that Kathryn? I didn’t even recognize her. She looks great,” a fan wrote.

“Does not even look like her…too many filters and plastic surgery,” another fan commented.

“Literally did not recognize Kathryn,” someone said.

“Kathryn looks like Taylor Swift’s cousin now??” a fan asked.

“I don’t recognize any of them,” another fan wrote.

“Why does Kathryn look like Ashley?” a fan asked referencing Dennis’ baby daddy’s ex-girlfriend.

“She looks different every time!” another fan pointed out.

“Who are these people? Are you sure they’re from Southern Charm?” someone asked.

“She looks very different,” another fan said.

“Truly did not recognize Kathryn. Though it was Deandra from Dallas,” someone else pointed out, noting a former Real Housewife as her lookalike.

Kathryn Dennis Might Be Facing Eviction

According to a report from Radar Online, Dennis is facing eviction due to unpaid rent. She missed “February and March payments in 2022 for more than $4,500 each, totaling $9,252” the outlet reported.

The property management company filed a “Rule to Vacate notice” which is a step in the eviction process if it gets that far.

Dennis hinted she might be relocating in a June 6 Instagram post.

“Been moving in the humidity. time to lounge on a fluff,” she wrote.

This comes at the same time that Dennis reportedly lost her custody lawyers.

According to All About The Tea, who obtained court papers, Dennis’ lawyers have dropped her as a client in her child custody case.

South Carolina attorneys, Susan Rawls Strom and Pete Currence cited “the attorney-client relationship is ‘irretrievably impaired,’” according to the outlet.

Dennis was working to obtain custody of her two children Saint Julien, 6, and Kensington, 8.

“Grounds for the motion are that counsel and defendant can no longer communicate, and can not agree on matters of importance to the case, and the attorney-client relationship is irretrievably impaired so much that undersigned can not effectively represent defendant,” the motion reads according to the outlet.

READ NEXT: Fans Blast Kathryn Dennis for Plastic Surgery in New Photo