Fans Think ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Looks So Different in New Photo

A new photo posted by a “Vanderpump Rules” star had some fans confused. Filming for the 10th season of the Bravo reality show is taking place, and the cast members that still work at SUR are back in uniform.

In October 2022, Raquel Leviss appears to still work as a waitress at SUR. The reality star, who ended her engagement to James Kennedy in the middle of filming the season 9 reunion in December 2021, posted an Instagram photo of her wearing her SUR uniform with the caption, “It’s that time again #pumprules.”

But some fans had to do a double take at the photo.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Did Not Recognize Raquel Leviss in Her New Photo

In the photo shared with fans on October 25, 2022, Leviss appeared to be sitting outside of the West Hollywood restaurant SUR. In the pic, the 28-year-old wore her signature blue paisley uniform and a statement necklace. She was also in full makeup for the shot, and she tagged makeup artist Brian Valentine.

In the comment section, fans reacted to Leviss’ season 10 look, and many of them felt her face looked different—although they couldn’t pinpoint exactly why.

“U look different,” one Instagram commenter wrote. “Raquel something is different… but what?” another asked. “She doesn’t look like herself. what did she do?” a third wanted to know.

Other said Leviss was unrecognizable from just a few months ago, with some accusing the VPR star of using too many fillers or having surgery on her face.

“Almost didn’t recognize her!” one fan wrote. “Please don’t fix something that isn’t broken. She’s so pretty. These young ladies need to realize all this surgery can actually make them look older!”

“I agree I almost did not recognize her,” another wrote. “I hope she didn’t do anything to her face. She is so pretty and young she does not need anything.”

Raquel Leviss Has Been Open About Her Nose Job & She Also Relies on Contouring

During “Vanderpump Rules'” 9th season, viewers saw Leviss meet with Dr. Paul Nassif to talk about surgery on her nose after she was dissatisfied with a prior surgeon’s work. In the episode, Leviss admitted to Lisa Vanderpump that she knew she had “always been a little insecure” about her nose.

According to BravoTv.com, at the season 9 reunion, Leviss explained that she felt her nose tip was “very bulbous” and too big for her face. “I do have a very petite, tiny face so I wanted a nose that would match those features,” she explained.

But despite her insecurity, Leviss ultimately embraced her nose. “My nose isn’t exactly the way I was imagining it to be, but I think I’ve come to terms with it now,” she said. “I feel like with a little contouring it looks fine.”

Leviss has also admitted to getting lip injections. In an Instagram post, in March 2022, she shared before and after selfies of her lip fillers after treating herself to the procedure. She also revealed that it usually takes nearly a month for the swelling to go down after she gets lip fillers.

“Looking back at my before now, I actually think I’m really cute without lip filler too,” Leviss added.

