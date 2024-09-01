Fired ‘Southern Charm’ Star Would Return to the Show if Asked

Former “Southern Charm” star Olivia Flowers says she would like to film for the series again.

During an appearance on the August 29 episode of Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp‘s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” Flowers discussed leaving “Southern Charm” after its 9th season, which premiered in 2023.

Flowers, who joined the series during season 8, said she was surprised when her contract was not renewed. She explained that she believes she had “a strong” season 9, despite having to film after her brother, Conner Flowers’ January 2023 death. She also suggested she did not believe production was honest about why she was not asked to return to the Bravo show. Flowers referenced that she began dating her boyfriend, Alex Williams, before the production of the upcoming 10th season of “Southern Charm.”

“If ya’ll want to go in another direction, and like get a single girl, who wants to have fun and sleep with other cast members, just say that,” said Flowers on the podcast episode.

Judge asked Flowers if she thought she “would ever go back to the show” if she was approached to do so. Flowers briefly paused before replying, “Yeah, definitely.”

“I enjoyed the whole process. I really did. Like I said I was bummed not to be asked back,” continued Flowers.

Olivia Flowers Discussed Leaving ‘Southern Charm’ in an Interview With ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay

Flowers opened up about her departure from “Southern Charm” in a July 2024 interview on “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay‘s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.”

Flowers stated that it was not her decision to leave the series.

“I was super bummed. A lot of people think I made the choice,” said Flowers to Shay.

She also suggested that the show’s production team inquired if she was still planning to live in Charleston, South Carolina, where the show is filmed, after season 9.

“I got the call a few weeks before filming [season 10] for the production company. It was just kind of like asking the questions like, ‘You don’t really seem to be in Charleston that much. We’re noticing on your Instagram, you’re traveling. You know, you’re in Texas. You got this new boyfriend. It just seems like you’ve chosen a different path,’” said Flowers.

Olivia Flowers Discussed Her Relationship With Austen Kroll

While recording the August 2024 “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast episode, Flowers discussed her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Austen Kroll. She addressed speculation that she was cast on the show because she was dating Kroll.

“That is such a misconception that I dated him to get on the show. I was like, I take great pride in the fact that I did not have to date someone to get on the show,” said the former Bravo star.

She also said she did not believe Kroll would be her long-term partner when they were dating during the show’s 8th season. She explained that her friends and family “weren’t rooting for the relationship.”

“We did have chemistry. But I don’t think I thought like long-term, he was it. It was just fun. And I enjoyed it for the time being,” said Flowers to Judge and Mellencamp.

In addition, Flowers said Kroll helped her navigate filming “Southern Charm.”

Austen Kroll Discussed Supporting His Ex-Girlfriend Following Her Brother’s Death

As fans are aware, Kroll and Flowers were not on the best terms during the show’s 9th season. After her breakup with Kroll, Flowers discovered he and her close friend Taylor Ann Green secretly had a romantic encounter. Kroll and Flowers were not together at the time of his kiss with Green. However, Flowers was upset about the situation as Kroll and Green were not honest about their kiss.

Despite their issues, Flowers accepted Kroll’s support following the death of her brother.

During a November 2023 interview on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Kroll discussed offering Flowers support after he heard the news of her brother’s death. He referenced that he understood what Flowers was going through as his sister, Kyle, died when he was seven years old.

“It was very tough for me. Because I felt like I should be the one who is there for her. But I’ve obviously chosen to not be that person,” said Kroll during the interview. “And then this tragedy kind of happens. And I just am known to be an overthinker. Like this is not that time to be the overthinker that you are. So I was like shut up and do what you know you should to do. And go and see her. And hug her.”