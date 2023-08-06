Former Bravo Star Says He Was ‘Warned’ About ‘Southern Charm’ Girlfriend

A former “Southern Charm” cast member spoke out about his doomed relationship with his co-star.

In an interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast posted on August 2, 2023, “Southern Charm” season 8 cast member Chleb Ravenell said “every single person and their mama” warned him about getting involved with Kathryn Dennis.

Ravenell and Dennis dated for a little more than a year, but ended their relationship in November 2021, per E! News. While speaking with Yontef, Ravenell admitted he should have ended things with Dennis even sooner.

Chleb Ravenell Revealed Why He Was Warned About Kathryn Dennis

When Ravenell met Dennis, she was dealing with a nasty custody battle with her ex, Thomas Ravenel, over their young kids, Kensie and Saint. Ravenell told Yontef that he met Dennis through his cousin’s ex-girlfriend after seeing her on Instagram, but that he didn’t really know much about her role on “Southern Charm” – or a controversial incident in which she sent a Black radio host a monkey emoji in a DM exchange.

“I never really learned about the show. I never learned what the show puts you through or anything like that. I just wanted to be Kathryn’s boyfriend,” Ravenell told Yontef. “I really didn’t even know about the monkey emoji or anything like that.”

Ravenell went on to explain that he was about to post a social media photo with Dennis and his cousin suggested he “hold off on that” because Dennis was “going through some things.”

“And then that’s when I looked on the internet and found out [about the emoji controversy],” he said. “But by that time, I already liked her.”

Ravenell cast doubt on the narrative that Dennis used him to try to save her image after the racism controversy. The product specialist added that while they had a “good run” as a couple, things began to decline when filming for “Southern Charm” started up. He also said his mother suggested that it might be time for him and Dennis to go their separate ways due to her personal drama.

“Every single person and their mama warned me about Kathryn,” Ravenell said. “I was like ‘red flag, what’s that?’ You know, but y’all know I got warned. I got warned by my cousin, my cousin’s ex girl.”

“And it wasn’t so much that, she wasn’t like a bad person,” he continued of Dennis. “It was just, ‘all right, if you date her, this is what’s going to come. Okay, she’s going through this, she’s going through this. She’s going through this, not like baggage, but kind of like baggage. You’re going to have to take that in.’ And I would have been able to take it in if she kind of warned me what was coming, but it was no warning. It was just, boom, this is what you gotta deal with. Take it or leave it.”

Ravenell added that he and Dennis stayed together “a little bit longer” than they should have because they loved each other.

“We probably stayed in the relationship four months too long, you know?” he said. ‘And it just got bad. It got petty. …once the name calling starts, like it’s over, you know, it’s over.”

Ravenell also told Yontef that there’s “not a chance” that he will ever get back with Dennis

Chleb Ravenell Previously Explained Why His Relationship With Kathryn Dennis Didn’t Work Out

This is not the first time Ravenell spoke out about his relationship with Dennis. In 2022, he told Us Weekly the stress of the Bravo reality show expedited his relationship issues with the mom of two. He also admitted that Dennis warned him the show would break them up, but he thought it would make them closer.

Ravenell also claimed that his then-girlfriend wasn’t upfront with him about her custody battle with Thomas Ravenel and her issues with certain “Southern Charm” cast members, which didn’t help matters.

“We gave it a chance,” Ravenell told E! News in a 2022 interview. “We worked at first—we were a really loving couple—and then when we moved in together, we were kind of breaking apart from each other.”

