‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Husband Pitches All-Guys Spinoff

Frank Catania said he would be down for a Bravo spinoff starring the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” husbands. The New Jersey businessman, who was previously married to RHONJ veteran, Dolores Catania, has been a regular on the Bravo reality show since 2016.

In an August 2024 interview on the “Miss Misunderstood” podcast with Rachel Unitel, Catania addressed the uncertainty about the future of the show and rumors of a reboot.

After Unitel asked him if Bravo would ever consider doing a show where the husbands go on a trip together, Catania replied, “I wish! And I get [messages] every single day and I tell everybody when who messages me, message Andy [Cohen]! Message Andy, all right?”

Catania added that he doesn’t “come across Andy too much,” especially since there was not a regular reunion this season. But he added, “I have to make a point to… [go over] and talk to him.”

Unlike most of the Housewives shows, all of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast members are married or in committed relationships. The Jersey Househusbands are regularly featured having guys’ nights together on the show.

In addition to the Catanias, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” features Teresa Giudice (husband Luie Ruelas), Melissa Gorga (Joe Gorga), Margaret Josephs (Joe Benigno), Jennifer Aydin (Bill Aydin), Danielle Cabral (Nate Cabral), Rachel Fuda (John Fuda), and Jackie Goldschneider (Evan Goldschneider). Dolores Catania’s boyfriend Paulie Connell is also on the show.

Frank Catania Said He’d Love To Do a Guys’ Trip With Other Real Housewives Husbands

In the interview, Catania rattled off his dream cast list for an “Ultimate Guys Trip,” should Bravo ever go that route. “It would have to be for sure me, Joe Gorga, Joe Benigno,” he said of his fellow RHONJ co-stars.

He added, “I like Eddie Osefo, who I’m friends with, from Potomac. Mauricio [Umansky], just because Mauricio gets a lot a lot of attention. I’m very close with Todd [Nepola], Alexia’s, you know I think it’s an ex-husband now, I’m not even sure. They’re in the middle of divorce but they’re still they’re still cordial. … Seth [Marks] from… Salt Lake City. I would say PK [Kemsley], but I don’t think PK would last with us out there, our personalities conflict.”

This isn’t the first time Catania has talked about a spinoff of sorts. In a June 2023 interview on the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, Catania alleged that Louie Ruelas had a “smear campaign” against him, Gorga, and Benigno that ruined chances for a potential side series for the trio.

“Joe, Joe, and I would have been [on RHONJ] less because, you know, we had this other tentative deal with another network, who’s a little bit of a conservative network,” Catania teased. “When these things started coming out on the internet…. we lost [the deal]. We lost that…they dropped us.”

Frank Catania Said the RHONJ Cast Members Are Worried About Their Jobs

As far as RHONJ goes, Catania told Unitel no one on the cast knows what’s going on and some are worried that they will be out of a job soon. “We don’t, at this point no nobody said anything …nobody on the cast has any idea,” he said. “I know Bravo’s been making some inquiries, you know, out to some other people. So I think the cast is going to be mixed up a little bit at the very least.”

“Everybody is a little bit apprehensive, a little anxious about it for sure,” he added. “You know all these people right now that they’re not sure whether they have a job next year.”

If the current cast members are replaced, it will hit the Househusbands financially, too. In the book “The Housewives: The Real Story Behind the Real Housewives,” author Brian Moylan noted that the New Jersey husbands are the only Real Housewives men who are paid cast members, per a clause in the RHONJ stars’ contracts.

According to Vulture, Moylan wrote, “RHONJ has a special carve-out in their contracts… They’re the only cast whose husbands also get paid for appearing on the show, which is why they still film together when the ladies are away on a trip.”