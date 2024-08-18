RHONJ Cast Member Clarifies Comment About Teresa Giudice’s Potential Exit From Show

Rumors about the status of the cast of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” have been rampant following the show’s rocky 14th season. Bravo has yet to confirm if the long-running reality show will return or be rebooted with a new cast.

But according to an August 2024 report, rumors that veteran series star Teresa Giudice was asked to leave the show are not true. The report came after RHONJ star Dolores Catania’s ex-husband Frank Catania spoke about Giudice on a podcast and said he heard speculation that she may be asked to step down from her longstanding role on RHONJ.

On August 16, a source close to the show told TMZ that there is “no truth” to claims that Giudice has been asked to leave RHONJ. The source reiterated that no casting decisions have been made about RHONJ season 15 at all.

Catania addressed commenters on social media over confusion that he insinuated Giudice was done with RHONJ. In a comment on the @sidandfriends Instagram account, Catania wrote, “I never said Teresa was out because I have no information to that affect [sic]. But I said is they would not fire her but rather ask her to leave if that was the case.”

Frank Catania Said He Heard Rumors About Teresa Giudice & RHONJ Casting

Giudice is the only original cast member remaining on ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey” since its debut in 2009. But during an appearance on “The Lisa Alastuey Podcast” in August 2024, Frank Catania teased that he heard rumblings about Giudice’s future on the show.

“I’ve heard the same [speculation] about Teresa being asked to leave, as opposed to being fired,” he said on the podcast. “But it’s a shame because, you know, I see Teresa landing someplace. Because Teresa, across all the franchises, is probably the most recognizable ‘Housewife’ in the world.”

“I suspect that they are going to be dropping off some people and bringing additional new people in as well as keeping some people on,” Catania added, noting that as it stands now, RHONJ is “basically two separate shows” due to the cast divide.

“You got a reality show where half the cast can’t, won’t film together with the other half of the cast. How are you supposed to have a reality show?” he asked,

In a separate sitdown on the “Miss Misunderstood” podcast with Rachel Unitel, Catania addressed the uncertainty about the future of the RHONJ cast. “Nobody on the cast has any idea,” he said. “I know Bravo’s been making some inquiries, you know, out to some other people. So I think the cast is going to be mixed up a little bit at the very least.”

“Everybody is a little bit apprehensive, a little anxious about it for sure,” he added. “You know all these people right now, they’re not sure whether they have a job next year.”

Teresa Giudice Previously Addressed Rumors That She Was Leaving RHONJ

Giudice has long said she has no plans to leave RHONJ. During an appearance on “Live! With Kelly and Mark” in July 2024, Giudice reiterated that she won’t exit the show unless the network doesn’t ask her back.

“Rumors are that you’re considering leaving the show, are they true?” Ripa asked the RHONJ OG in July.

“Really? Who put those rumors out there? Maybe some of my cast members,” Giudice cracked. She added, “No, I’m not leaving. I started the show. When Bravo wants me to leave, that’s when I’ll leave.”

Giudice also noted that she was “there first.”