Below Deck Star Teases Upcoming ‘Eruption’ on Season 10

Fraser Olender returned for a second season of “Below Deck” but this time, he joined motor yacht St. David as the chief stew, becoming the first-ever male chief stew across the franchise.

While discussing the show’s premiere, Olender opened up to Decider about some of the drama viewers can expect to see this season in the interior. He said it’s expected that some team members won’t get along as personalities can quickly clash while working and living together but it definitely “causes trouble” this season.

He added, “Stews should be able to do everything happily. We work as a team and without that team mentality, we really don’t get very far. So, managing the interior team can be difficult at times.” In terms of season 10, Olender shared that “there are volcanoes on the boat as well as in St. Lucia, so there’s bound to be an eruption at some point.”

He addressed the tension that viewers could see building between stewardess Alissa Humber and deckhand/stewardess Camille Lamb in the first couple of episodes. “We thought it might get better during the trip, but it does not,” Olender shared. “That really does create a lot of drama for us throughout the season.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Fraser Olender Said He Spoke With Kate Chastain & Hannah Ferrier Before Filming

Olender didn’t head into the season unprepared, however, as he said both of the franchise’s longest-running chief stews gave him some advice.

He told Decider that Kate Chastain is his “idol of the franchise” and she gave him very good advice before filming. “After we filmed the season, I saw her in London,” he spilled. “In addition to having a wonderful time together, she gave me a good dose of what I [needed] to know going into this madness.”

Olender also spoke with Hannah Ferrier before filming and said these conversations helped him feel more prepared. Despite that, the chief stew said when he arrived, he realized how daunting the task would be, especially as the yacht was the biggest so far on the show. “Without the support of the OGs, I couldn’t have found the strength to get on the flight and get to the boat,” he confessed.

Fraser Olender Said He Was Grateful for a Few of His Cast Mates’ Support During the Season

Although his new position on motor yacht St. David was very daunting for Olender, he shared that he had a great support system, especially chef Rachel Hargrove and his stewardess Hayley De Sola Pinto. He said that De Sola Pinto is now one of his closest friends and the two speak daily. He described himself as “lucky” to have had her on his team on the boat as she was very supportive.

As a chief stew working even more closely with the chef, Olender spilled that his relationship with Hargrove just grew stronger. “Chef Rachel really became my boat mother,” he said. Hargrove helped him get through difficult times when he was feeling overwhelmed.

Lastly, Olender told Decider that he was lucky to have Captain Lee Rosbach as his boss, who “really cares” about his team. The chief stew gave Captain Lee some high praise as he shared that he feels “lucky to call him a friend and a colleague. I feel lucky to have him in my life. I wouldn’t really ever work with any other captain if I had the choice.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’