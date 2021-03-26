‘Million Dollar Listing’ Star Opens up About Being a ‘High-Functional Addict’

Million Dollar Listing New York star Fredrik Eklund is getting real. The superstar real estate agent confessed that he used to be a, “high-functional addict.” He posted a heartfelt and honest Instagram on Thursday, March 25.

“Today marks 160 days sober and it feels amazing,” Eklund wrote in the caption under a selfie. “The basic stuff is that I have more energy and clarity, look and feel younger, sleep better with less stress and no anxiety. My body is singing, not aching.”

He continued writing, “I was a high-functional addict as many of us are, and it took me a while to realize and admit that. I’m a work in progress, still. The decision to stop wasn’t easy. But once I really decided, it was actually freeing. The pressure was off in a way. The pressure of not being honest. The pressure of often putting up a facade. The pressure and pain of not trusting myself towards the end.”

Luckily, Eklund has overcome his addiction. “160 days later and I don’t feel alone,” the MDLNY star shared. “The world is huge and full of possibilities. I don’t worry about the future like I used to. I don’t question my ability as a father the way I used to. Meanwhile business is growing rapidly even in these weird and scary times.”

Eklund Joked That He’s ‘More Fun’ Sober

MDLNY fans know Eklund for his outgoing and eccentric personality, but Eklund hinted that there’s more where that came from. He continued writing, “But now to the surprising thing: I’m actually more fun. This of course is the scariest thing for people like myself that used to drink socially: how to entertain at dinners and be outgoing at parties?”

“Let me tell you a little story so it’s perhaps more tangible,” the 43-year-old dad of two wrote. “Last week at French Laundry in Napa I immediately told the waiter we were celebrating me being sober. I also wanted to be fresh in the morning for the horseback riding. The mixologist created a non-alcoholic pairing. A real pairing as in using the chef’s ingredients for each course and making 14 mocktails for the 14 courses. This was a first for the restaurant and I told them I think this is the future for the industry.”

He added, “We laughed hysterically at dinner. We went deeper into the conversations. And when I kissed the horse in the sunrise, I remembered every detail of the night. Also, I felt something entirely new: being Proud of myself!”

Bravo Nation Supported Eklund

Eklund hopes to inspire others with his sobriety. “When you’ve stop drinking, people around you can get defensive as in ‘well I don’t have a problem, I don’t even drink that much,’ as if I’m critiquing them,” he concluded. “I’m not. This is about me. Sharing my reality and hoping to inspire those who need it. So here we are. I guess a new chapter is starting for me now. Life 2.0 – a life that’s bigger than alcohol. I’m excited to see where it brings me. Thank u all for supporting me.”

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore showed her support for the realtor. She commented three heart eye emojis under the post.

Fans also showed their support for Eklund. “Congrats man,” one fan wrote. “And you will live longer. I quit in 2016 and feel the same way you do. I agree about the mocktails.” Thousands of other fans commented notes of support and congratulations.

READ NEXT: Lisa Vanderpump Reveals Which Real Housewife Is Banned From Her Restaurants