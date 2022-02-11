EXCLUSIVE: ‘Million Dollar Listing’ Star Reacts to Fredrik Eklund Quitting

Tyler Whitman joined “Million Dollar Listing New York” in season 8, alongside stars Ryan Serhant, Fredrik Eklund, and Steve Gold. Since becoming a part of the show, agent Kirsten Jordan has joined the cast and Eklund expanded to “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.”

Then, on January 24, 2022, Eklund took to Instagram to announce that he would be quitting “Million Dollar Listing” altogether. Eklund wrote, “After an amazing 11 years, I’ve decided it’s time for the next chapter in my life, and to leave “Million Dollar Listing”. It’s an end of an era and a new start for me.”

Eklund has been a spirited staple on Bravo and has been a part MDLNY since the first season. With such a big personality leaving the show, it might make one wonder how his castmates feel about the change. Heavy was able to catch up with the charming Tyler Whitman and ask him, “Were you sad to hear that Fredrik was leaving? How do you think it’ll change the dynamic of the show?”

Tyler Whitman Weighed in on Eklund’s Departure

Whitman had a lengthy response to Eklund leaving the show. He shared with Heavy, “You know … Listen, Fredrik definitely brings a lot to the show. He’s been there since day 1 and, especially in the show’s early days … It was such a cultural phenomenon. And it’s because he’s an interesting and fascinating person. (Laughs.) I mean that very genuinely. I do think Fredrik is so fascinating and he makes great TV. I’m grateful for him because he’s part of the reason there was a show for me to get cast on.

That said, I have a friendship with Fredrik outside of the show, but I’ve filmed with him very little. So, it’s not going to feel like much of a change for me. In the two years I’ve been on the show, I think I’ve filmed with him three or four times. And, I know he’s doing things in California now and his business has gotten huge. My business is still in that beautiful place. It’s a great size where I can enjoy the show and the demands of being on the show, as well as still operate my business fully. I mean, I have seven agents and I think in his most recent post, I think he said he had like 75-80. It’s a lot of people. You’re getting pulled in a lot of directions.”

Whitman continued, “I don’t see how it would be possibly for him to run the size business that he runs and do two TV shows, because he was doing LA and New York. And, he has a family. So, I’m sure privately, he’s a very smart person, I’m sure he’s got a plan. We haven’t discussed it, but I’m sure he’s got something pretty special up his sleeve.”

Whitman Is Making Some Life Changes

Eklund may not be the only MDLNY cast member making some changes. As for what Whitman’s been up to, he revealed to Heavy, “I expanded my business to the Hamptons and Brooklyn. I bought a house. I’ve fallen in love. Things are really good. I keep telling people that for the first time in my life, I’m really looking forward to just enjoying where I am and the things I have. There’s a little bit of real estate culture where you’re always getting to the next level or getting to the next best thing in life. 2022 is my stop and smell the roses year. I want to enjoy the fruits of my labor.”

He then said, “The one thing that I do have on the horizon for me is a Florida expansion and that’s mainly because equestrian life is important to me. That’s a big reason why I work so hard, is that so I can fund my horse life. The Florida horse scene is amazing and I always say the only way I could continue to go to Florida so often and do these horse shows is if I’m also selling real estate while I’m down there …”

“And, I’ve just fallen in love with Palm Beach. So, I’d love to expand my business to Palm Beach.”