SEE IT: Video of Raquel Leviss & Oliver Saunders Leaks Online

On Friday, September 2, 2022, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais’ son, Oliver Saunders, was accused of cheating on his wife, Samantha Saunders. The couple has been married since 2020 and shares one son together.

Sam posted a lengthy caption on an Instagram post, announcing that she and Oliver were getting divorced after she found out that he had cheated on her. One of the people that Sam claims Oliver hooked up with is Raquel Leviss from “Vanderpump Rules.”

“I have been told to stay SILENT!” Sam started off her post. “Since oliver has started working at @vanderpumpparis he has disrespected me and my kids in every way possible. … He has committed adultery with coworkers and guests of the restaurant. I have found out he has made out with Raquel while filming @lisavanderpump & plans to continue to go on a date with Raquel while filming,” she claimed.

From there, Sam posted several screenshots of messages she says Oliver sent other women. She filled her Instagram Stories with “receipts,” showing that her soon-to-be ex was indeed cheating on her. Some of the messages were also posted on Oliver’s Instagram Stories, suggesting that she had logged into his account.

Heavy reached out to Sam who shared that she had been going through it and needed some time to “breathe” before speaking to us. Heavy also reached out to Beauvais and Leviss for comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Video of Leviss & Oliver Was Posted on Social Media & Shared by Sam

Just hours after Sam made cheating claims about her husband, a video of Oliver and Leviss leaked online. An Instagram account called “thetalkofshame” shared the video, which was also shared by Sam on her Instagram Stories.

“The Oliver & Raquel rumors look to be true. The two of them spotted out on a date tonight in LA,” read the post’s caption. Several people took to the comments section to react.

“I used to like Raquel last season. But geez,” one comment read.

“It’s looking very hookup-for-the-show-bc-the-Bravo-coins-are-cute teas,” someone else wrote.

“Looks like Raquel will do anything to keep her spot,” a third person added.

“Stop it! I used to like Raquel and I get she wants to stay relevant for story lines, but her saying choices aren’t cool at all,” echoed a fourth.

Sam Said Beauvais Unfollowed Her & Wants Her to Stay Quiet

In her Instagram Stories, Sam explained that Oliver is an unpaid “guest” on “Vanderpump Rules” and that he hooked up with Leviss “only for fame.” In addition, Sam said that her mother-in-law unfollowed her on social media.

“They are trying to silence me and take my page down! Victimizing the victim needs to stop! No I did not want to go public but my husband went public with cheating on me on camera where I felt I needed to voice my story! Please pray for me and my kids that we heal from this,” Sam wrote in posts on her Instagram Stories after sharing several screenshots.

“Garcelle has unfollowed me because she wants me to be silent,” Sam added. She went on to share an alleged conversation she and Oliver had via text.

“I’m very sorry you were dragged into this,” read a message from Oliver.

READ NEXT: Odd Social Media Activity Affects RHOBH Villain (Exclusive)