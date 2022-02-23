Below Deck’s Gary King Comments on ‘Rollercoaster’ Relationship With Co-Star

The season 3 premiere of “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” aired this week and Gary King, true to form, already found himself getting close to another crew member. However, it wasn’t his lip-lock with Ashley Marti that dropped fans’ jaws, but the season preview showing King making out with Daisy Kelliher in the hot tub.

Kelliher previously shared to Us Weekly that because they had so much tension in the second season, they tried a lot harder to have a positive relationship in the third season and that’s likely where the flirting and “sexual tension” stemmed from.

While the two revealed that they aren’t dating, King recently spilled a bit more on his “rollercoaster” relationship with the chief stew and hinted that there could be “something more” between the two in the future.

King Said He Could See Something More With Kelliher

King and Kelliher are definitely both single but King told Page Six that he could see “something more” developing with his co-star. “I like Daisy. I think she’s a great girl,” he shared. “I just think it’s quite difficult to have a relationship when you’re working on a yacht and you might only see each other once every six months or something like that.”

That being said, he added that if he and Kelliher see each other again in the future, “maybe we will see where it takes us.” The 33-year-old also spilled that he found their chemistry on the boat “enjoyable.” He said in his opinion, the two have always had an “underlying thing for each other.” The Bravolebrity added:

Seeing how our relationship builds is one of the best things that came out with season 3, because I don’t work with people that I don’t get along with. And Daisy and I didn’t end well, but then this season we actually had a great season together.

Kelliher Said It Was Confusing & Complicated

Kelliher also spoke to Page Six about that steamy kiss from the season’s trailer and shared that it wasn’t a “one-time thing.” She explained that their relationship is “complicated,” adding, “I think the best way to describe it is platonic. We kind of almost act like a couple, but we’re just friends.”

The chief stew said she and her co-star are still figuring out the “complicated” situation between the two. “We kind of hate each other, but we love each other,” she shared. “So sometimes you’re a bit like, ‘Oh, well, maybe we should just make out.’ And afterwards you’re like, ‘Oh, no, we should never do that again.’ So it was complicated for us… I think it was all a bit of a rollercoaster.”

The 34-year-old Irish Bravolebrity said they might make out once in a while but it doesn’t mean they get along great. She told the publication that fans should expect to see more arguments between the heads of departments, mostly due to their stubbornness. “We’re trying to figure it out, and trust me, it’s going to be just as confusing for everybody as it was for us,” she explained.

