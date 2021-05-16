EXCLUSIVE: Shahs of Sunset Star Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi Spills New Season Drama

The Shahs are back together, and Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi is revealing what viewers can expect for the new season of “Shahs of Sunset.” Even though the show was filmed during the COVID pandemic, Gharachedaghi assures fans that the season will still be as passionate and drama-filled as ever.

The new mom recently chatted with Heavy to discuss all things for season 9 of “Shahs of Sunset,” and she teased quite the exciting season. “They’re going to see a shift in our group,” Gharachedaghi told Heavy. “I think there was a lot of personal stuff that is coming out that we can’t necessarily airbrush it anymore, we can’t photoshop our s*** anymore.”

She added, “We’ve known each other for ages, but I think now that you guys know who we are, it’s hard for us to sugarcoat some of the real s***, and I think we’re trying to learn how to embrace that real s*** and not be afraid. So I think our dramas were different, and I think people who are attaching to people are different, and everything’s become different.”

Gharachedaghi shared that because they couldn’t jet-set off to glamorous vacations and enjoy usual five-star dinners, it actually made the group of friends closer. “We’re a very very passionate set of people, so COVID wasn’t going to change any narrative or focus,” she told Heavy. “The situations if anything, it forced us to be consolidated together, to talk about it, to deal with it. We didn’t have the opportunity anymore to just call a random Uber [and leave]…I think COVID was a blessing.”

Gharachedaghi Revealed That Fans Will Meet a New Member of Her Family

The new season also means a lot to Gharachedaghi, because she will be introducing her son. Gharachedaghi welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Elijah Javad on April 27, 2020. “This is what I wanted my entire life,” she told People when she broke her pregnancy news. “When little girls were talking about their perfect husband and their perfect weddings, I was talking about the 10 kids I was going to have.”

Now, she’s ready to introduce baby Elijah to the Shah fan family. “They can expect to meet my son Elijah, of course the new star of Shahs,” Gharachedaghi joked. “I get asked a lot about how I’m going to expose him to the cameras, and I didn’t even think twice about it. I signed up for this, and I feel like the journey that I’m taking is really helping a lot of people, so people can meet my son Elijah.”

As many Shah fans know, being a mom has always been extremely important to Gharachedaghi, but it wasn’t always easy. Gharachedaghi nearly lost her life after her first successful IVF transfer last August. The situation led to an ectopic pregnancy that required emergency surgery and the removal of both Fallopian tubes. Luckily, Gharachedaghi did give it another chance and gave birth to her healthy baby boy.

The entrepreneur use a sperm donor and told People at the time that Elijah’s name was more meaningful because her sperm donor was Jewish. “It’s a Hebrew name, so it kind of honors my ‘Donor Daddy,’ as I call him,” Gharachedaghi joked to People. “It was just perfect; it all worked out perfectly.”

Gharachedaghi Explained How Watching the Season Live Affects Her

While fans watch the drama play out onscreen, Gharachedaghi and her friends are also tuning in. “I watched last season j ustlike everyone else, and I only knew what I was involved in, so I was very appalled and saddened for my friends,” Gharachedaghi told Heavy. “Because it just got dark, and I think that we were all in a negative headspace.”

She added, “I think we were all transitioning and our animosity was really deep for each other, so it’s a great breath of fresh air to sort of see us learn a little bit of a different form of communication…I watch it as it happens, so it’s a process for me too, and I think a lot of people don’t understand that, and I’, trying to process what I just saw.”

Gharachedaghi continued saying, “I think the reason that us as a group of friends, but I think the reason we became successful is because we don’t need to be placed in any setting by any outside force. We were that setting from the beginning…because we are that, we are those people, we have always been that, so we’re just doing what we can in a tighter setting.”

“Shahs of Sunset” premieres Sunday, May 16 on Bravo.

