Gia Giudice Responds to Engagement Rumors

Gia Giudice, the eldest daughter of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice and her ex-husband, Joe, set the record straight about rumors that she is engaged.

The 21-year-old has been dating her boyfriend, Christian Carmichael, since early 2020, according to Life &Style, but the couple didn’t go Instagram official until a little later that year. Since that time, Christian has become a regular on Gia’s social media feed and he seems to be like a member of the Giudice family.

Teresa and Joe have four daughters – in addition to Gia, they’re parents to Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana – so they have a lot of weddings to pay for in the future — and some fans think one of those weddings could be coming soon.

Teresa announced her engagement to Luis Ruelas in October 2021, but some followers of the reality TV family think Gia is also secretly engaged. On Twitter, one fan even wrote, “I can’t believe Teresa Giudice and her daughter Gia are both engaged… Like how does that work in terms of wedding planning?”

Gia Set the Record Straight About Her Relationship With Christian

While Gia is in a serious relationship, she confirmed that she has no plans to get married while she’s still in college. In a statement to Celebuzz, Gia said. “I can confirm the engagement news – specifically, that we are NOT engaged. “

“We are happily together as boyfriend and girlfriend but definitely there is no engagement here,” Gia added.

Gia Giudice is Focusing on School & Looking to the Future

Gia is a college student at Rutgers University in New Jersey. In May 2021, she appeared on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” to give an update on her life.

“I’m still pursuing my dream of becoming a lawyer, so that’s really exciting for me,” she told host Andy Cohen, per BravoTV.com. “I’ve definitely been getting a lot of more promotional deals and just hanging out with friends and family. I’ve been enjoying life.”

As for her relationship with Christian, it seems to be as strong as ever. In May 2021, Gia and Christian went on a double date with Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas at Craig’s in West Hollywood, according to Hollywood Life. More recently, Gia and Christian were decked out in a “Grease”-themed couples costume in an October 2021 Instagram photo, and two days later they went on an apple-picking date at a farm in New Jersey. Less than a month later, Gia brought her boyfriend to the Bahamas to visit her father, Joe, and the three posed for photos during a night out, according to Bravo.

Christian clearly has the seal of approval from Gia’s parents, and the rest of the family is smitten too. “Christian is an absolute doll,” a Giudice insider told Us Weekly. “The family is just happy that Gia is happy.”

While some fans had hoped to see Gia end up with Frankie Catania, who was her prom date a few years ago, the son of RHONJ star Dolores Catania said he’s also happy for his childhood friend, Gia.

“As long as she is happy and he treats her right, I am happy for her,” Frankie told Page Six of Gia’s relationship in 2020.

