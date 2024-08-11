Gia Giudice Explains Why She Engages in RHONJ Drama

Gia Giudice set the record straight on why she gets involved in drama on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

The 23-year-old daughter of Teresa Giudice has been criticized for her expanded role on the Bravo reality show, but in an August 2024 interview, she explained that she doesn’t really have a choice.

Speaking on Jason Tartick’s “Trading Secrets” podcast, Gia admitted, “It gets a little messy where the fans are like ‘She’s not a Housewife and she should not be involved in this drama.’ Which it’s not like I’m trying to be. Trust me, I want to be far away from all this crazy.”

“But it’s also weird that you guys are bringing me up constantly and bringing me into conversations when I’m not your child,” she continued. “So why are you talking about me? It’s a very hard thing to balance because it’s like people are talking about you, but people also view you as Teresa’s child even though I am an adult now.”

Gia noted that viewers have seen her from “such a young age” that they still don’t get that she’s grown up now. “Totally, they see me as ‘Why are you getting involved?’”

Gia Giudice Said She Gets a Lot of ‘Backlash’ For Speaking Out on RHONJ

Gia appeared in several scenes on the Bravo reality show for season 14—and not in a “kid” role. In the episode “A League Of Their Own Worst Enemy,” she attended a party at Jennifer Aydin’s house and shut down Jennifer Fessler when Fessler mentioned her estranged uncle Joe Gorga’s name. In that episode, Gia’s aunt, Melissa Gorga, referred to her adult niece a “child” who shouldn’t be involved in “adult conversations.”

Gia was also front and center during a meeting her mother hosted to take down her enemy Margaret Josephs, in the episode, “Don’t Trial This At Home.”

Gia told Tartick that there are pros and cons to her exposure on the show. “As much as I love having a voice on ‘The Real Housewives in New Jersey,’ I also get a lot of backlash for it,” she said.

“Obviously there’s both sides, there’s like the people who love my mother and support my mother. And then there’s obviously, like, the other side like anything,” she continued. “With me, the people who love me, the people who hate me. And I don’t necessarily let those comments affect me, but you know a lot of the situations were people talking about me, were adults talking about me, which is just very uncomfortable to begin with.”

Teresa Giudice Wants Her Daughter to Have an Even Bigger Role on RHONJ

Giudice has said that some of the other cast members are “jealous” of her eldest daughter. In a July 2024 interview on the “Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa” podcast, Giudice noted that Gia “has grown up on the show” and has no problem being on camera.

“I mean, some people get jealous on the show that she’s around, like some of my cast members,” the mom of four added. “And it’s like, who cares? And they call her a kid, and she’s not a kid. She’s 23, she’s an adult.”

The RHONJ star added that she would “love” for her daughter to have a more prominent role on the show in the future.