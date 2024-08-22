RHOC Star Confuses Fans With ‘Mourning’ Comments

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Gina Kirschenheiter loves her dog deeply. Kirschenheiter shared that she and her boyfriend Travis Mullen got a dog named Meatball in an April 2023 Instagram post.

Now, in an August 20 post, Kirschenheiter shared that she’s already worrying about the day Meatball is no longer with her. “I mourn his death daily…. I will not be handling that well…. That’s how u know I’m obsessed with my dog. Please tell me how u obsess over yours so I don’t feel weird 😂,” she captioned her post, which featured a video of Mullen cuddling Meatlball with the caption “Meatball’s really the star of the show ❤️ ❤️ ⭐️ ⭐️,” and the song “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish playing in the background.

Some users didn’t quite realize that Kirschenheiter’s caption was looking ahead to the future. After one user commented, “Wait, what? Your puppy died? Jesus, I’m sorry,” another fan replied, “No, she just dreads the day he does die because she loves him so much and won’t be able to handle it.”

Fans Share Their Premature Condolences With Gina Kirschenheiter

Multiple fans mistook Kirschenheiter’s message and shared their condolences for the RHOC star.

“Oh, my God, meatballs passed away? I am so sorry to hear that, on so many levels! My sincerest thoughts, prayers, and condolences, go out to you, your family, in loving memory of Bella Meatballs! 🙏 🐾 💔 🥲,” one fan wrote.

“I’m so sorry for your tragic loss. My dogs are my everything, in addition to my children and husband. I know you are not going through an easy transition and I pray for you and your children and family!” another fan commented.

Some other users realized what Kirschenheiter was trying to say, and agreed with her in the comment section. One user shared, “It’s so sad but I think about the end of my dog’s lives way too often. I think it’s a sick way for us to try to prepare for the worst heartbreak ever. And guess what? It doesn’t help. When the day comes, it’s the worst ever. No other heartbreak like it. 🐾 💙.”

“I thought I was the only one. When I saw my dog for the first time, I knew he would one day break my heart. I’m a positive note, I talk with my dog like he is a true person. Intel him where I’m going and when I will return,” another fan added.

Gina Kirschenheiter Addresses Confessional Look Critiques

On August 18, Kirschenheiter shared another post responding to criticism she’s gotten about one of her latest confessional looks.

“Just wanted to hop on here and let you all know, I get it. I hear you, I see what you see honestly. I understand you don’t like this interview look, and when I saw the episode prior to it airing I said ‘That doesn’t look great,'” Kirschenheiter said in the video post, with the interview look in question projected behind her. “So I want you all to know, I actually really love this whole outfit, I’m not going to lie. And it actually looks pretty great on, but I’m not going to defend myself because I see what you see. The bottom line is, you can’t land every plane. I can just promise you I get it, and I will hopefully do better next time, can’t even really promise that.”

