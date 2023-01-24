Real Housewife Shares Thoughts on Ashley Darby’s Love Life

Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson got the Bravo world talking when they started dating in October 2022 after meeting at BravoCon but just a few months later, the “Real Housewives of Potomac” star confirmed that the two had split.

On January 8’s “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Darby said her separation from Michael Darby and co-parenting their two sons was making her relationship with Gulbranson too difficult. “It’s not really about Luke,” she shared. “It’s my situation with Michael that affected Luke and I, and like I said, he was a trooper but ultimately it’s just not there.”

She said the two Bravo stars are still on good terms. A few days later, Darby’s RHOP co-star Gizelle Bryant expressed hope that they might rekindle something down the road. “Are Ashley and Luke, like, done, done, done?” she asked skeptically on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast.

Gizelle Bryant Was Spotted on a Date With ‘Winter House’ Star Jason Cameron & She Said She’d Love to Go on a Double Date With Ashley Darby & Luke Gulbranson in the Future

Bryant addressed the latest in Darby’s love life while speaking with Evan Real and Danny Murphy from the “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast.

She said she understood Darby’s desire not to “ruffle feathers” during a difficult divorce and that it made sense for her co-star to focus on that aspect of her life for the moment. “Later, when all that’s inked up, she can live her best life — maybe with Luke,” Bryant spilled.

Bryant, who was recently spotted on a date with Gulbranson’s “Winter House” co-star Jason Cameron, said she’d love to see the two back together soon to go on double dates with them. “I might try to make that happen so that the four of us can go out,” she dished. Bryant also confirmed that she met Cameron through Darby and Gulbranson.

Gizelle Bryant Said She & Jason Cameron Are Just Friends & Taking It One Day at a Time

Bryant and Cameron were spotted on a date earlier in January, with a video of it shared by the Instagram account Bravo and Cocktails, but the RHOP star told Page Six that the two are just “friends” and “having fun.”

Bryant had nothing but praise for the “Winter House” star, describing him as an “awesome guy” who “makes me laugh.” She told Murphy and Real, “I have nothing bad to say about him at all. Any time we’re together, we just have a ball. So I’m all about the fun and he brings the fun.” She reiterated that she has nothing bad to say about her fellow Bravolebrity.

While she told the podcast co-hosts that they’re taking things “one day at a time,” she did confirm that Cameron had met her kids, 18-year-old Grace and 16-year-old twins Adore and Angel. “They think he’s great,” she shared.

During her interview, she said she told Cameron that they’re both Virgos so that might not be a good sign for a future relationship. “I told him, ‘I probably am going to hate you tomorrow because two Virgos is just, like, uh-uh,'” she laughed.

