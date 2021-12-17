Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi Blasts Castmate Over Being Pro-Gun

Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, of “Shahs of Sunset” fame, voiced her issues with her castmate, Mike Shouhed, on social media. Page Six reported Gharachedaghi did not appreciate an Instagram post that Shouhed shared on December 13, 2021. The picture showed his fiancée, Paulina Ben-Cohen, practicing target shooting. Shouhed tagged their location as the Oak Tree Gun Club.

“Locked & Loaded… She’s got my back & I got hers, for LIFE! Stay prepared so you don’t have to get prepared #Insight,” read the caption of the post.

Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi Accused Mike Shouhed of ‘Delet[ing] [Her] Comment’

According to Page Six, in a December 14 Instagram post, Gharachedaghi accused her co-star of “delet[ing] [her] comment” in response to his December 13 upload. The mother-of-one shared the comment where she asserted she does not believe gun ownership is necessary.

“It makes no difference what weapons you have. Unless the weapons are attached to your body every second of the day, then it’s sometimes pointless. With kids in the house then that means weapons must be locked away in safe spaces, so are you planning on asking a perpetrator to wait while you go grab your weapons? Maybe stop promoting guns and go get yourself some powerful dogs. They’ll protect you and take the bullet while you run free. Guns suck!!!!!” commented Gharachedaghi.

In the caption of the post, the reality television star asked her “Shahs of Sunset” co-star why he removed her comment.

“ I’m so confused? Aren’t I allowed to have an opinion that’s different than yours or do you delete anything in disagreement with you?” read a portion of the post.

The mother-of-one then revealed that she “was in the 3rd grade (Paseo del Rey elementary school) when [she] saw [her] classmate get shot right in front of [her] twice in the back while [they] were playing kick-ball during lunch break.” She clarified that while “he survived,” it was still a traumatizing experience. She also noted that the perpetrator “had a license for his guns but was also having psychological issues.”

Gharachedaghi then revealed that she “used to love going to the shooting-range to fire a few clips for the thrill of it.”

“But once I educated myself on how guns end up on the streets in the first place, I remembered my friend in the 3rd grade that got shot right in front of me. 9-out-of-10 guns that are purchased legally for self-protection, somehow end up on the street,” read a portion of the post.

Gharachedaghi’s “Shahs of Sunset” co-star Adam Farahan, who is married to Reza Farahan, flocked to the post’s comment to share that he agreed with her.

“With all the high school shootings and random gun violence, we should take a better stance against guns by not using social media to glamorize them. People who carry don’t publicize it. I’m with you on this one G,” wrote Farahan.

Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi Spoke About Paulina Ben-Cohen & Mike Shouhed in August 2021

During an August 2021 interview on the “NoFilter” podcast, hosted by Zack Peter, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi briefly discussed Shouhed. She referenced that the 43-year-old had been accused of cheating on Ben-Cohen.

“I do not condone cheating, I do not think it’s okay. I am into polyamory but that has nothing to with cheating, it has to do with being open and honest. And I was trying to tell Mike, just be honest about what you, you know, what you do, just be like this is what I like. That’s where it ended, it took a whole other turn at the f***ing reunion though,” said the Bravo personality.

During the “NoFilter” appearance, Gharachedaghi also claimed that Ben-Cohen is hungry for fame. She shared that she believes Shouhed “knows he can control [Ben-Cohen] because she wants to be on the show.”

“He has that over her. And I think she will shut up and follow suit for the fact that she enjoys this. She’s loving this,” said the mother-of-one.

