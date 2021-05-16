Golnesa Gharachedaghi’s Birth Process

During the upcoming season of “Shahs of Sunset,” viewers will see a new face on their screens, and that’s Golnesa Gharachedaghi’s son, Elijah! In April 2020, the star welcomed her first baby into the world after going through in-vitro fertilization with a sperm donor.

Last year, Gharachedaghi opened up to PEOPLE with new details about her sperm donor. “It’s a Hebrew name, so it kind of honors my ‘Donor Daddy,’ as I call him,” Gharachedaghi said about the name of her son, as she explained that her sperm donor was Jewish. “It was just perfect; it all worked out perfectly.”

However, Gharachedaghi has chosen to keep the identity of her donor private. “I could have focused my energy into finding a partner to have a baby with; that wouldn’t have been hard,” Gharachedaghi told PEOPLE about her decision to undergo IVF. “But I’m totally choosing this because this is what I want; this is what I’m ready for. I love that.”

Gharachedaghi Said That She Will ‘Never Lie’ to Her Son About How He Was Conceived

In May 2020, Gharachedaghi revealed that she would “never lie” to her son about the way that he was conceived, and that she does have plans to tell him about what she calls his “donor daddy.”

“I have a bit of time before I have to figure it all out,” Gharachedaghi told Us Weekly at the time. “But I’ll also be waiting to see the type of personality that Elijah has so that I can explain it to him in a way he will understand. I don’t know when or how I will tell him but one thing is for sure: I will NEVER lie to him about it.”

The “Shahs of Sunset” star also added, “When the day comes that I believe he’s mature enough, I will hand him his donor daddy’s file if that’s what he asks of me.”

Gharachedaghi Suffered From an Ectopic Pregnancy in 2019

Unfortunately, Gharachedaghi’s first round of IVF ended up in an ectopic pregnancy, which was documented during season eight of “Shahs of Sunset.”

“I wanted to blame someone, I wanted to be mad at someone, and I had no one to be mad at,” Gharachedaghi revealed to Bravo’s The Daily Dish in February 2020. “I’ll never forget my doctor, he was devastated when it happened because it’s almost less than a 1 percent chance of ectopic happening through IVF, so it was his first situation, and I just remember his eyes filling with tears.”

Gharachedaghi continued, “I kept saying to him, ‘I’m so sorry.’ I wasn’t thinking that this is happening to me. I kept thinking, ‘Oh my god, I’m sorry I failed my doctor.’ It was just, it was a lot to process, but I came out of it, and I went at it again.”

And, even though it was a difficult and emotional process for Gharachedaghi, she is grateful for what it taught her. “Knowing that I had to go through that to get to where I am right now, it’s made it so much more precious and so much more valuable for me,” Gharachedaghi told The Daily Dish.

Viewers can catch the season nine premiere of “Shahs of Sunset” on Sunday, May 16, at 8/9c on Bravo.

