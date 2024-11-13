Bravo Star Secretly Marries Boyfriend

Former Bravo star Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi is married! The “Shahs of Sunset” OG shared the news on Instagram on November 11.

“Hosted our first dinner as Mr. & Mrs. @1dennisdesantis. Thank you chef @tara_radcliffe for a delicious dinner,” the former reality star captioned the post.

Gharachedaghi has been linked to Dennis DeSantis for years, but it appears the two have tied the knot. Gharachedaghi confirmed such in the comments section of the post when fans congratulated her and she responded with kissy face emoji and thank yous.

Gharachedaghi was previously married to Shalom Yeruoshalmi from 2017 through 2018. She has a 4-year-old son named Elijah, via a sperm donor.

Fans Were Surprised to Learn That Golnesa Gharachedaghi Got Married

In her Instagram video, Gharachedaghi filmed some of the prep work behind the dinner party that she hosted with her husband. Some of her “Shahs of Sunset” co-stars were invited to the soiree and were featured in the video. However, most fans could only focus on one thing — the casual “Mr. & Mrs.” drop.

“Wait your married??? That’s your house? Wow congratulations,” one fan wrote.

“Oooh cat’s out of the bag!! So happy for you honey!!” another comment read.

“Omg your married???? Congrats!!! I always knew you 2 belonged together!!!!” a third Instagram user added.

“Wait, did you get married girl?! Congratulations! Wishing you lots of love and happiness!” a fourth said.

Gharachedaghi hasn’t shared any additional details about her wedding.

Golnesa Gharachedaghi Was Filming a ‘Shahs’ Spinoff With 2 of Her Co-Stars

“Shahs of Sunset” premiered in March 2012. It ran for 9 seasons, ending in 2021.

In July 2022, Mercedes “MJ” Javid shared that she was working on a “Shahs of Sunset” spinoff alongside Reza Farahan and Gharachedaghi,

“We were doing a new thing, because we did that show for such a long time and it’s just great that people still are interested and invested in our lives as we have evolved and changed so much,” MJ told Entertainment Tonight.

However, Farahan later revealed that the show wasn’t picked up.

“We did shoot this other thing that TMZ reported about. We did some sort of other show with me, Golnesa, and MJ. We filmed one pilot and I think they have now an obscene about a time to decide whether or not they wanna roll with it,” he explained on a December 2022 episode of the “Side Piece” podcast.