Golnesa Gharachedaghi Rips Katie Maloney, Thinks Tom Schwartz Deserves Better

Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi sat down for a chat with Randall Emmett for his first post-split interview.

On the March 23, 2022 episode of the “Genuinely GG” podcast, GG asked Emmett if he was still in touch with any of the “Vanderpump Rules” people since he and Lala Kent broke off their engagement in October 2021. Emmett said that he is still friends with Jax Taylor and he still talks to Tom Schwartz.

“I know that he’s now going through a really tough time,” Emmett said, referencing the former couple’s split.

GG jumped in to say that Emmett should be thankful that they “bumped [him] out of the press.”

“Thing is, I don’t want to see anybody go through anything, and, you know, my heart goes out to Tom and Katie,” Emmett said. GG, however, wasn’t as nice.

GG Said She’s ‘Happy’ That Schwartz Is Getting a Divorce

GG doesn’t appear to be great friends with Schwartz or Maloney, but she said that after seeing them interact on reality television, she’s glad that Schwartz is getting out of his marriage.

“I’m happy for Tom. Honest to God, he is such a sweet guy, and he deserves to be with someone who values him and not diminishes him. It’s so f***** up,” GG said.

“We watch it on camera… Listen, I’m on a reality show. There’s cameras in the room. You’re mic’d up, and you’re diminishing your husband in front of…” GG said.

Emmett cut in and joked that his mom was calling. Although he said that Maloney is very “strong,” he didn’t have anything bad to say about her or Schwartz.

“All I’m gonna say is this. I think anytime people break up, it’s a sad and tough thing. And I’m sure they’re both going through a really difficult time. Honestly. And I’ve known them both…” Emmett said.

Meanwhile, GG offered to send her divorce attorney to Schwartz.

GG Shared a Clip of Her Interview on Instagram & Fans Reacted to Her Comments About Schwartz & Maloney

GG doesn’t seem to regret anything she said on her podcast, but she opened the floor for others to discuss her take.

“You may not like what I have to say but I’m always gonna speak MY truth. Leave your opinions in the comments section and let’s discuss it,” she captioned an Instagram post.

Fans took to the comments section to weigh in on what GG had to say about Schwartz and Maloney.

“But her husband allow his best friend to scream at her. I don’t blame Katie,” one Instagram user wrote, disagreeing with GG.

“Girl I agree about Tom,” someone else added.

“Yesssss, girl!! Tell it like it is, we’ve all seen it. No Lies there,” another comment read.

“Thank you I been saying this!! Everyone is feeling sooo bad for Katie but I’m like whhyyyy she talks and treats him like trasssshhh,” a fourth person wrote.

