Fans Think Golnesa Gharachedaghi & Randall Emmett Are Hooking Up After Her IG Post

Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi from “Shahs of Sunset” and Randall Emmett have been friends for years.

Following Emmett’s split from Lala Kent, GG seems to be upping her comments on the situation, often trolling Kent on social media. The two have gone back and forth and aren’t on the greatest terms.

Although a source close to GG previously told Heavy that she and Emmett are “just pals,” she made a comment on Page Six’s Instagram post that seems to imply that she has been hooking up with Emmett — and she still is.

Moreover, a blind sent in to BravoandCocktails_ suggests that GG and Emmett have been hooking up — perhaps in a sort of friends with benefits kind of deal.

GG Claims That Emmett Has Been Hooking Up With a 40-Year-Old

Kent opened up about what happened between her and Emmett, taking to the comments section of an Instagram post to share some information about what she went through — and what she’s found out about the guy she almost married.

“I was alone during most of my pregnancy and for the first [seven] months of her life, until the mask fell and I saw who he really was. He started a relationship with a 23-year-old in March of 2021 – the month I gave birth,” Kent wrote.

A short while later, Page Six covered the story, and GG weighed in, leaving a comment on the outlet’s Instagram post.

“He was also allegedly hooking up with a 40-year-old when their daughter was 10-months-old, 11-months-old, and maybe even when she’s 12-months-old. We’ll see,” GG wrote on an Instagram post uploaded by Page Six. While it seems that GG was likely just trolling Kent, the reality star is 40-years-old, and may have been implying that she has been hooking up with Emmett.

Several fans reacted to GG’s post.

“Oh god I really hope you aren’t referring to yourself,” one person wrote.

“Yikes girl is Shahs doing ok? Why are you getting all up in this business that has nothing to do with you? JS,” someone else added.

“GG this is soooo thirsty!!!!! You’re better than Rand come on!!!!” a third comment read.

“Girl lol that is not something I would proudly flaunt. Are you hard up on money? Needing rand to provide you a fraudulent lavish lifestyle? Byeeeee,” a fourth person wrote.

An Anonymous Blind Suggests That GG & Emmett Have Been Hooking Up

To make things even more complicated, a blind sent in to BravoandCocktails_ pushes things even further, and suggests that Emmett and GG have been hooking up — but the two aren’t dating.

“The Bravoleb who commented on the ex sugar daddy/ fiancé/ baby daddy of the other bravo star (different shows, same city) isn’t dating him. I mean she’s into open relationships anyway,” the blind, titled “Pickle & Pot” reads.

“But they’re friends, they get high together and sometimes that leads to sex. For some reason she likes publicly humiliating his ex, too. Allegedly,” the person who sent in the blind added.

