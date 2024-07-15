‘Summer House’ Alum Says What Led to Her Exit Was ‘Kind of Embarrassing’

“Summer House” alum Hannah Berner is opening up about her departure from the Bravo series in 2021.

During a July 2024 appearance on the “BFFs” podcast, hosted by Dave Portnoy, Berner explained that she starred in the series for three seasons until she began having issues with some of her castmates. As fans of “Summer House” are aware, Berner had a contentious relationship with Kyle Cooke and his now-wife, Amanda Batula, throughout “Summer House” season 5.

Berner stated that “beef started because [she] did an add for Truly Seltzer.” While she did not specify which “Summer House” star was upset with her decision to advertise for Truly Hard Seltzer, Cooke is the founder of the seltzer brand, Loverboy. Batula also serves as the company’s creative director.

“I didn’t know that I wasn’t allowed to drink other drinks. I think some of these shows become a lot of egos and it’s like, ‘It’s my show, it’s my drink, and you can’t do that.’ And there’s no rules. And it just becomes fighting over egos and screen time,” said Berner during the July 2024 podcast interview.

She clarified that “Bravo didn’t fire [her]” over the Truly Hard Seltzer advertisement.

“It was down to egos of people didn’t [expletive] with me anymore. And it was, like, kind of embarrassing. People were basically like, ‘We don’t want you to be our friend.’ And I was on [Bravo’s ‘Chat Room’] at the time. I was on ‘Summer House.’ And I got fired. And in that moment, you have nothing,” said Berner.

Berner also stated that she focused on her comedy career after she was let go from the Bravo show.

“I wouldn’t have gotten a Netflix special if I didn’t get fired from ‘Summer House,’” said Berner.

Kyle Cooke Was Unhappy With Craig Conover After He Invested in Spritz Society

Page Six reported that Cooke shared that he took issue with his castmate, Paige DeSorbo’s boyfriend, “Southern Charm” star Craig Conover after he partnered with the alcohol company, Spritz Society.

“Look, I wish him the best, but the way he handled it … it really rubbed me the wrong way, and I’m just trying to take the high road. He has a reputation of lying. And he lied to me,” said Cooke during a May 2024 interview on “Watch What Happens Live.”

A representative for Conover addressed Cooke’s comments in a June 2024 statement to Page Six.

“Craig is deeply disappointed and saddened by Kyle’s abrupt accusations. The truth only hurts one person in this instance, and it’s not Craig. Therefore, he will not comment further on this matter nor be drawn into an unprofessional arena,” said Conover’s representative.

Jesse Solomon Promoted Fresca Mixers on Social Media

Cooke’s “Summer House” co-star, Jesse Solomon, who joined the series during its 8th season, uploaded an Instagram post where he promoted Fresca Mixers.

Several fans took to the comments section to reference Berner’s “BFFs” podcast comments.

“Watch out! You might get bullied off summer house for promoting another drink,” wrote a commenter.

“Sooo Jesse can rep this DRINK but Hannah and Craig get [expletive] for repping other drinks?!?! OKAYYYY,” added another.

“Ooooo Kyle is going to be maaaaad 😂,” stated a different person.

In a July 2024 interview with internet personality Kate Mackz, Solomon shared that he was let go from his job in finance because of his behavior on “Summer House.”

“It was a publicly traded firm. There’s a lot of compliance and governance that goes into that. And I’m just on TV getting drunk, hooking up with chicks. So probably bad look for the firm,” said the 31-year-old.

The 9th season of “Summer House” is currently in production.