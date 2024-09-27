Fired Bravo Star Says She Had Nightmares & Wasn’t Eating During Her Final Season

“Summer House” alum Hannah Berner opened up about filming her final season of the Bravo series.

While speaking to The New York Times in September 2024, Berner recounted shooting the fifth season of “Summer House” a few months after the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. According to Berner, she was not in the best mental state during the production of season 5.

“We were locked in the house for eight weeks. I was having nightmares, I wasn’t eating. It was just horrible,” said Berner to the publication.

She also said she did not like how she was portrayed in “Summer House” season 5. In addition, Berner noted that she became engaged to her now-husband Des Bishop after “Summer House” season 5 wrapped up production.

“It was like seeing a story told by someone who doesn’t like you. I had just gotten engaged. I remember being like, Why would this guy want to be with me?” said Berner in The New York Times interview.

Berner then shared that Bishop helped her ignore the backlash she received when “Summer House” season 5 was airing in 2021.

“He kept me off my phone and kept my head up,” said Berner to the publication.

Hannah Berner Spoke About Her Time on ‘Summer House’ in a July 2024 Interview

During an appearance on the July 26 episode of “TODAY with Jenna and Hoda,” Berner spoke about her time on “Summer House.” She said she initially enjoyed the attention she received when she began starring on the show during its 3rd season.

“When I saw the cameras, I was like ‘I love this attention.’ I was like, ‘Who do you want me to yell at? Let’s go!” quipped Berner during the July 26 interview. “And then I was quickly like, ‘Wait this is really traumatic. Everyone is mad. And I’m mad.’ It was so much.”

Hannah Berner Discussed Her ‘Summer House’ Firing in the Summer of 2024

Berner shared why she believed she was fired from “Summer House” in the July 10 episode of the “BFFs” podcast. Berner said she believed some cast members took issue with her because she “did an ad for Truly Seltzer,” an alcoholic seltzer drink. As fans are aware, “Summer House” star Kyle Cooke is the CEO of the alcoholic seltzer company, Loverboy.

“I didn’t know that I wasn’t allowed to drink other drinks. I think some of these shows become a lot of egos and it’s like, ‘It’s my show. It’s my drink. And you can’t do that.’ And there’s no rules. It just becomes fighting over egos and screen time. And it’s not that fun after doing it for too many seasons,” said Berner on the podcast episode.

She also stated that her decision to advertise Truly Hard Seltzer was not why Bravo did not renew her contract after season 5.

“It was down to egos of people didn’t [expletive] with me anymore. And it was, like, kind of embarrassing. People were basically like, ‘We don’t want you to be our friend.’ And, yeah, I was on [Bravo’s ‘Chat Room’] at the time. I was on ‘Summer House.’ And I got fired. And in that moment, you have nothing,” said Berner in the July 2024 interview.

Kyle Cooke Reacted to Hannah Berner’s Comments While Speaking to Page Six

Cooke responded to Berner’s comments in a July 2024 interview with Page Six. He said he has “nothing to do with casting” on “Summer House.” In addition, he said he “never voiced any issue with filming with her.”

“I’m flattered anyone thinks I could have that kind of pull. But clearly, I don’t have any control over what Bravo does,” said Cooke to Page Six.

Cooke also stated that his issues with Berner stemmed from how she treated his now-wife Amanda Batula in “Summer House” season 5.

“My issues with Hannah had nothing to do with beverages or egos or screen time — they had to do with how she was treating Amanda,” said Cooke to the publication.

Cooke also told Page Six that Berner had contacted him, “basically apologizing” for her behavior after they filmed the season 5 reunion.

“I told her no apology to me was necessary but that Amanda deserved one,” said Cooke in the Page Six interview.

In addition, he said he did not want to have “lingering issues” with Berner.

“I always hoped for an opportunity to reconcile things with Hannah. … I don’t want any bad blood and wish her nothing but success,” said Cooke to Page Six.