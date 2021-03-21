Summer House’s Hannah Berner Shares Update on Status for Costars’ Wedding

Summer House’s Hannah Berner says the jury is still out as to whether she is invited to castmates Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke’s wedding after a tumultuous season with the couple.

The 29-year-old Bravo celebrity on March 18 updated Andy Cohen during an episode of Watch What Happens Live on her friendship status with Batula, 29, and Cooke, 38. Berner, a podcast host of Berning in Hell, has clashed with Cooke repeatedly throughout the fifth season — and it doesn’t appear that they have made many positive strides since.

After Cooke during episode four disinvited Berner to his wedding over a dispute regarding household chores, Berner told Cohen that she is still unsure whether the couple wants her attendance.

“If I don’t get invited, I’m cool with it,” Berner told the production host.

Cooke and Batula initially planned to get married on September 18, 2020 in New York City, but ultimately decided to postpone due to Covid-19.

After Show: Hannah Berner on Friendship with Kyle Cooke | WWHLDuring the After Show, Hannah Berner and Shep Rose join Andy Cohen and Hannah is asked if she will invite Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula to her wedding. ►► Subscribe To WWHL: bravo.ly/WWHLSub ►► Watch Full Episodes: bravo.app.link/WatchWhatHappensLive-YT Watch WWHL Sun-Thu 11/10c: WWHL Website: bravotv.com/watch-what-happens-live Follow WWHL: twitter.com/BravoWWHL Like WWHL: facebook.com/WatchWhatHappensLive/ WWHL Tumblr: bravowwhl.tumblr.com/ 'Watch… 2021-03-19T02:45:00Z

Berner also shared with Cohen that watching this show’s season has changed her opinion on her friendship with Cooke.

“It’s difficult, because watching the show over, I didn’t know he was saying all the things he was saying around the house about me,” she explained to Cohen.

“And then the whole lazy thing, like, you guys know my standup tour got cancelled, so I was creating another podcast. I was so busy, and I’m such a psycho workaholic, so to have this guy try to make me look like someone I’m not was hard.”

All six cast members quarantined in a new mansion this season during the summer for six weeks to film safely during the pandemic — leading to several stained relationships between the group of young working professionals.

New episodes of Summer House air every Thursday at 9/8c and are also documented on the Bravo app.

Here's what you need to know:

Cooke & Berner Reached a Boiling Point During Episode 4 after He Called her ‘Lazy’

During episode 4, “Trash Talk,” Berner and Cooke got into a heated argument after the Lover Boy founder accused Berner of not pulling her weight around the house. During previous seasons, the group hired a monthly house cleaner to tidy up the mansion after weekend-long escapades of partying. However, due to safety reasons over Covid, that is no longer an option.

Berner then attacked Cooke and Batula’s relationship, claiming she would not allow Cooke to mistreat her on the same level he does to Batula. Cooke then disinvited the 29-year-old from his wedding and Batula even threw a cup in Berner’s direction.

Berner and Batula later reconciled, followed by a lukewarm reconciliation between Cooke and Berner.

“This is what I needed. I’m f–king taking this apology, and I’m running into the sunset,” Cooke shared during a confessional interview. “I am just so thankful that we can move on.”

Berner Said She Is ‘Cool With It’ if the Couple Does Not Attend Her Upcoming Wedding Either

Berner, who recently got engaged to Irish-American comedian Des Bishop, also revealed to Cohen during the WWHL episode that she would be fine if Batula and Cooke did not attend her upcoming wedding.

“If I have a small wedding and they’re not there, I’m cool with it,” the podcast host said.

Bishop proposed to Berner on Valentine’s Day, the couple revealed to People on Wednesday, March 2.

“We’re very excited,” Berner shared with People. “It all happened so fast, but when you know, you know.” Bishop popped the question in a way that threw it back to the beginning of their romance.”

“When we first started dating, Des would send me this really funny video, singing videos, that would make me laugh,” Berner continued. “On Valentine’s Day, I woke up and I had a video of him singing, which I hadn’t gotten since the summer. And then it ends with him being like, ‘I have a surprise for you.’ ”

The Summer House star had been dating Bishop since July 2020.

