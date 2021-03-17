‘Summer House’ Star Reveals Why She Blocked Costar

Hannah Berner admitted she doesn’t know if her former flame Luke Gulbranson offered her congratulations on her recent engagement to comedian Des Bishop. The 29-year-old Summer House star recently revealed that Gulbranson is unable to contact her because she has him blocked on her phone.

“He’s blocked on my phone, so…I don’t know,” Berner said on the Comments by Celebs podcast, per Bravo. She added that once she got wind of her former friend’s “lies,” she had no choice but to distance herself from him.

“Once he started making up lies about me, I was like, ‘I can’t,’” she explained. “He was calling me three times a day during the winter and when Summer House was airing the previous season.”

Berner also added that she wishes no ill will toward Gulbranson but had to cut him out of her life for her own sake.

“I hope that he’s OK, and I hope that he finds love, but I don’t trust him having communication with me,” Berner said. “I just don’t need that in my life. It’s more of a boundary — it’s not a f–k you to him.”

Hannah Berner Revealed She Got a Major Wakeup Call When She Watched Back the Last Season of ‘Summer House’

Berner and Gulbranson had a deep bond when they lived together in the Hamptons-based weekend house. But while Berner thought the relationship was more than friendship and even considered the male model her boyfriend, Gulbranson later insisted the two never dated and even talked about it in confessional interviews. He even brought a new love interest, fellow model Ciara Miller, into the Summer House season 5 house with him, which was a total blindside to Berner.

Berner recently told Stylecaster that it’s healthier for her not to have Gulbranson in her life anymore, especially now that she is in a committed relationship with another man.

“Luke and I do not speak because for me to have a healthy relationship with someone else, I can’t get involved with his stuff,” she told the outlet. “He was never really a friend, and I can’t have a healthy relationship with another guy with him calling me all the time. If he was actually a guy friend, it’s cool. But he’s someone who I was in a deep intimate emotional situationship with that wasn’t healthy for me. Even watching it now, I’m like, ‘Oh gosh. Thank God I put my foot down and never really looked back with that.’ As long as I would stay, he would stay messing around.”

‘Summer House’ Costar Carl Radke Revealed That Luke Gulbranson is Happy for Hannah Berner

While Gulbranson has been unable to contact Berner directly to react to her engagement, their costar Carl Radke told Access’ Housewives Nightcap that he is in a group chat with Gulbranson and Kyle Cooke, so he relayed the engagement news to the Minnesota native on text.

“Luke’s first response was, ‘I’m happy for her,’” Radke said. “That’s all he wanted, was for Hannah to be in a good relationship with a good guy, and Des seems to be that guy.”

Berner met Bishop shortly before filming for Summer House began last summer, but they didn’t become an official couple until after filming wrapped for the Bravo reality show.

