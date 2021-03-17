Fans React As ‘Summer House’ Star Posts a Photo Holding Her Belly

Hannah Berner had fans doing a double-take with a recent post on her Instagram page. The 29-year-old Summer House star shared a photo with her more than 500,000 followers that showed her wearing a black sports bra and stretchy bike shorts while cradling her belly. At first glance, the post appeared to be a surprise pregnancy announcement.

But in the caption, the newly engaged Bravo star shared a cheeky comment with an explanation for her “bloated” state.

“Proud to announce I’m still bloated from emotionally eating in my bed all summer!” Berner captioned the pic.

Several fellow Bravo personalities reacted to the post, including former Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute, who joked, “We’re due at the same time. FINALLY someone who understands me.”

“Omg same, congratulations!!” joked Dayna Kathan.

“Awe congratulations honey!!!! We’re on the same timeline I think!!!!!!” added another fellow reality star, Big Brother alum Elena Davies.

Hannah Berner Offended Some of Her Instagram Followers With Her Joke Post

While some fans thought Berner’s joke about her emotional summer – which included a lot of crying and screaming over her former hookup, Luke Gulbranson— was funny, others were put off by the comedian’s “fake surprise pregnancy announcement” post when so many women struggle with fertility issues.

“I love you but pregnancy announcement jokes are insensitive to ppl struggling with infertility,” one follower wrote to Berner.

“Not ok and triggering for so many people going through infertility,” another added.

“You do understand this is extremely disrespectful to people facing infertility right?” a third commenter wrote to the Berning in Hell podcast host.

“It’s sad to me that in 2021, someone with a platform this size wouldn’t be expected to consider whether something they post has the potential to be triggering,” another wrote. “We all have a responsibility to do better for each other.”

Berner does not appear to have responded to the negative comments about her photo fakeout.

Two of Hannah Berner’s ‘Summer House’ Costars Have a Bet She Will Get Pregnant Soon

While Berner is apparently not pregnant at this time, she recently revealed that two of her Sumner House costars have been speculating that she will be soon. After Berner announced her engagement to 45-year-old comedian Des Bishop, she revealed to Entertainment Tonight that her pals Paige DeSorbo and Ciara Miller have an ongoing bet as to when she will announce a real pregnancy. The pre-marital pregnancy speculation could be due to the fact that Berner’s fiance is 15 years older than her and has been thinking about having kids for more than two decades.

In an interview with The Independent, Bishop once revealed that he “wanted to have children” from his early 20s but “it just didn’t happen.”

“I get tired even thinking about starting,” he added. “That’s the one thing, when you’re older, you don’t have the same energy. …But yeah, I guess I’ll have kids.”

But for now, Berner has set the record straight on any plans for pregnancy. She told ET: “I’m still on birth control.”

